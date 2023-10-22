PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP payouts and points: Collin Morikawa earns $1.53 million

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Collin Morikawa won five times in his first 39 starts as a professional on the PGA TOUR. The set was anchored in 2021 at The Open Championship, which was already his second major, so he established an expectation of excellence that launched best-of comparisons not just to his contemporaries but to any generation.

    Morikawa then went 46 starts without lifting any hardware in individual competition on the PGA TOUR. That startling drought ended with emphasis on Sunday at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP where he carded a tournament-low, 7-under 63 to post a 14-under 266 for a six-stroke margin over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. It’s the largest cushion since Lee Hodges broke through by seven at the 3M Open the week after Brian Harman dusted the field at The Open by six.

    The champ banked $1.53 million. If there’s a problem with that, it’s that Morikawa was just +1000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM – because he’s a household name with five PGA TOUR victories, including a pair of majors – so no one else got rich. He’s just 26 years of age, otherwise healthy and has advanced to the TOUR Championship all four times he’s played a full season. So, the drought wasn’t a slump, it only appeared that way because he spoiled us early and often after he splashed.

    Morikawa overcame a two-shot deficit on Sunday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club north of Chiba, so the extra gear delivered when it mattered most.

    On the other end of Morikawa’s flourish to the finish line was outright 54-hole leader, Justin Suh, who was teasing investors at +6600 for what would have been his first TOUR title. It remains on ice after his closing 4-over 74. He placed T10.

    Cole and Hossler were +2800 and +3500 to win, respectively. They started the day a stroke back of Suh and both signed for a 70 as Morikawa whizzed by. There wasn’t a market for taking the B-flight, however.

    Tournament favorite Xander Schauffele (+700) was attempting to tether a title at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP to his gold medal performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, but he settled for a share of 38th place.

    Defending champion Keegan Bradley (+2200) finished T19.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Collin Morikawa (+1000)266/ -14n/a (Top 50)$1,530,000.00
    T2Eric Cole (+2800)272/ -8n/a (Top 50)$748,000.00
    T2Beau Hossler (+3500)272/ -8245.000$748,000.00
    T4Ryo Ishikawa (+25000)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$374,000.00
    T4Robby Shelton (+15000)273/ -7122.500$374,000.00
    T6Kensei Hirata (+50000)274/ -6n/a (non-member)$275,187.50
    T6Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)274/ -6n/a (non-member)$275,187.50
    T6Min Woo Lee (+1800)274/ -6n/a (non-member)$275,187.50
    T6J.J. Spaun (+4000)274/ -688.750$275,187.50
    T10Emiliano Grillo (+5000)275/ -5n/a (Top 50)$221,000.00
    T10Justin Suh (+6600)275/ -572.500$221,000.00
    T12Cam Davis (+2200)276/ -4n/a (Top 50)$178,500.00
    T12Sungjae Im (+1400)276/ -4n/a (Top 50)$178,500.00
    T12Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)276/ -460.667$178,500.00
    15Matt NeSmith (+10000)277/ -355.000$151,640.00
    T16Yuki Inamori (+22500)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$133,960.00
    T16Kurt Kitayama (+6600)278/ -2n/a (Top 50)$133,960.00
    T16Taylor Montgomery (+9000)278/ -251.000$133,960.00
    T19Keegan Bradley (+2200)279/ -1n/a (Top 50)$112,710.00
    T19Sahith Theegala (+1800)279/ -1n/a (Top 50)$112,710.00
    T21Aaron Baddeley (+25000)280/ E35.050$73,610.00
    T21Akshay Bhatia (+8000)280/ E35.050$73,610.00
    T21Will Gordon (+17500)280/ E35.050$73,610.00
    T21Harry Hall (+15000)280/ E35.050$73,610.00
    T21Lee Hodges (+8000)280/ En/a (Top 50)$73,610.00
    T21Keith Mitchell (+6600)280/ E35.050$73,610.00
    T21Taylor Moore (+5000)280/ En/a (Top 50)$73,610.00
    T21Ryutaro Nagano (+25000)280/ En/a (non-member)$73,610.00
    T21Aaron Rai (+5000)280/ E35.050$73,610.00
    T21Nick Taylor (+6600)280/ En/a (Top 50)$73,610.00
    T31Young-han Song (+25000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$46,167.15
    T31Callum Tarren (+8000)281/ 122.429$46,167.15
    T31Nicolai Hojgaard (+4500)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$46,167.14
    T31Mikumu Horikawa (+50000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$46,167.14
    T31Mark Hubbard (+6600)281/ 122.429$46,167.14
    T31Takumi Kanaya (+6600)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$46,167.14
    T31Davis Riley (+9000)281/ 122.429$46,167.14
    T38Zac Blair (+17500)282/ 217.000$36,210.00
    T38Vincent Norrman (+5000)282/ 217.000$36,210.00
    T38Xander Schauffele (+700)282/ 2n/a (Top 50)$36,210.00
    T41Nick Hardy (+8000)283/ 312.214$27,710.00
    T41Michael Kim (+6600)283/ 312.214$27,710.00
    T41Nate Lashley (+10000)283/ 312.214$27,710.00
    T41K.H. Lee (+5000)283/ 312.214$27,710.00
    T41Justin Lower (+20000)283/ 312.214$27,710.00
    T41Adam Scott (+2800)283/ 312.214$27,710.00
    T41Adam Svensson (+4000)283/ 3n/a (Top 50)$27,710.00
    T48Tom Hoge (+5500)284/ 4n/a (Top 50)$20,230.00
    T48Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)284/ 49.000$20,230.00
    T48Alex Noren (+4500)284/ 49.000$20,230.00
    T51Thomas Detry (+4500)285/ 56.475$17,743.75
    T51S.H. Kim (+6600)285/ 56.475$17,743.75
    T51David Lipsky (+12500)285/ 56.475$17,743.75
    T51Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)285/ 5n/a (Top 50)$17,743.75
    T51Keita Nakajima (+8000)285/ 5n/a (non-member)$17,743.75
    T51Andrew Novak (+15000)285/ 56.475$17,743.75
    T51Adam Schenk (+4000)285/ 5n/a (Top 50)$17,743.75
    T51Brandon Wu (+10000)285/ 56.475$17,743.75
    T59Cameron Champ (+4000)286/ 64.800$16,490.00
    T59Joel Dahmen (+6600)286/ 64.800$16,490.00
    T59Sam Stevens (+8000)286/ 64.800$16,490.00
    T59Dylan Wu (+9000)286/ 64.800$16,490.00
    T59Kevin Yu (+15000)286/ 64.800$16,490.00
    T64Rickie Fowler (+1600)287/ 7n/a (Top 50)$15,725.00
    T64Ben Griffin (+6600)287/ 73.900$15,725.00
    T64Kaito Onishi (+50000)287/ 7n/a (non-member)$15,725.00
    T64Sam Ryder (+6600)287/ 73.900$15,725.00
    T68Austin Eckroat (+10000)288/ 83.125$15,045.00
    T68Shugo Imahira (+30000)288/ 8n/a (non-member)$15,045.00
    T68Matt Wallace (+6600)288/ 83.125$15,045.00
    T68Trevor Werbylo (+50000)288/ 83.125$15,045.00
    72Hayden Buckley (+12500)289/ 92.800$14,620.00
    T73Aguri Iwasaki (+50000)290/ 10n/a (non-member)$14,280.00
    T73David Lingmerth (+25000)290/ 102.600$14,280.00
    T73Taiga Semikawa (+20000)290/ 10n/a (non-member)$14,280.00
    76Tyson Alexander (+50000)291/ 112.400$13,940.00
    77Ben Taylor (+25000)300/ 202.300$13,770.00
    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

