ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP payouts and points: Collin Morikawa earns $1.53 million

The champ banked $1.53 million. If there’s a problem with that, it’s that Morikawa was just +1000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM – because he’s a household name with five PGA TOUR victories, including a pair of majors – so no one else got rich. He’s just 26 years of age, otherwise healthy and has advanced to the TOUR Championship all four times he’s played a full season. So, the drought wasn’t a slump, it only appeared that way because he spoiled us early and often after he splashed.