ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP payouts and points: Collin Morikawa earns $1.53 million
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Collin Morikawa won five times in his first 39 starts as a professional on the PGA TOUR. The set was anchored in 2021 at The Open Championship, which was already his second major, so he established an expectation of excellence that launched best-of comparisons not just to his contemporaries but to any generation.
Morikawa then went 46 starts without lifting any hardware in individual competition on the PGA TOUR. That startling drought ended with emphasis on Sunday at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP where he carded a tournament-low, 7-under 63 to post a 14-under 266 for a six-stroke margin over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. It’s the largest cushion since Lee Hodges broke through by seven at the 3M Open the week after Brian Harman dusted the field at The Open by six.
The champ banked $1.53 million. If there’s a problem with that, it’s that Morikawa was just +1000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM – because he’s a household name with five PGA TOUR victories, including a pair of majors – so no one else got rich. He’s just 26 years of age, otherwise healthy and has advanced to the TOUR Championship all four times he’s played a full season. So, the drought wasn’t a slump, it only appeared that way because he spoiled us early and often after he splashed.
Morikawa overcame a two-shot deficit on Sunday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club north of Chiba, so the extra gear delivered when it mattered most.
On the other end of Morikawa’s flourish to the finish line was outright 54-hole leader, Justin Suh, who was teasing investors at +6600 for what would have been his first TOUR title. It remains on ice after his closing 4-over 74. He placed T10.
Cole and Hossler were +2800 and +3500 to win, respectively. They started the day a stroke back of Suh and both signed for a 70 as Morikawa whizzed by. There wasn’t a market for taking the B-flight, however.
Tournament favorite Xander Schauffele (+700) was attempting to tether a title at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP to his gold medal performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, but he settled for a share of 38th place.
Defending champion Keegan Bradley (+2200) finished T19.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Collin Morikawa (+1000)
|266/ -14
|n/a (Top 50)
|$1,530,000.00
|T2
|Eric Cole (+2800)
|272/ -8
|n/a (Top 50)
|$748,000.00
|T2
|Beau Hossler (+3500)
|272/ -8
|245.000
|$748,000.00
|T4
|Ryo Ishikawa (+25000)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$374,000.00
|T4
|Robby Shelton (+15000)
|273/ -7
|122.500
|$374,000.00
|T6
|Kensei Hirata (+50000)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$275,187.50
|T6
|Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$275,187.50
|T6
|Min Woo Lee (+1800)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$275,187.50
|T6
|J.J. Spaun (+4000)
|274/ -6
|88.750
|$275,187.50
|T10
|Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (Top 50)
|$221,000.00
|T10
|Justin Suh (+6600)
|275/ -5
|72.500
|$221,000.00
|T12
|Cam Davis (+2200)
|276/ -4
|n/a (Top 50)
|$178,500.00
|T12
|Sungjae Im (+1400)
|276/ -4
|n/a (Top 50)
|$178,500.00
|T12
|Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)
|276/ -4
|60.667
|$178,500.00
|15
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|277/ -3
|55.000
|$151,640.00
|T16
|Yuki Inamori (+22500)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$133,960.00
|T16
|Kurt Kitayama (+6600)
|278/ -2
|n/a (Top 50)
|$133,960.00
|T16
|Taylor Montgomery (+9000)
|278/ -2
|51.000
|$133,960.00
|T19
|Keegan Bradley (+2200)
|279/ -1
|n/a (Top 50)
|$112,710.00
|T19
|Sahith Theegala (+1800)
|279/ -1
|n/a (Top 50)
|$112,710.00
|T21
|Aaron Baddeley (+25000)
|280/ E
|35.050
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|280/ E
|35.050
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Will Gordon (+17500)
|280/ E
|35.050
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Harry Hall (+15000)
|280/ E
|35.050
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Lee Hodges (+8000)
|280/ E
|n/a (Top 50)
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Keith Mitchell (+6600)
|280/ E
|35.050
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Taylor Moore (+5000)
|280/ E
|n/a (Top 50)
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Ryutaro Nagano (+25000)
|280/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Aaron Rai (+5000)
|280/ E
|35.050
|$73,610.00
|T21
|Nick Taylor (+6600)
|280/ E
|n/a (Top 50)
|$73,610.00
|T31
|Young-han Song (+25000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,167.15
|T31
|Callum Tarren (+8000)
|281/ 1
|22.429
|$46,167.15
|T31
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+4500)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,167.14
|T31
|Mikumu Horikawa (+50000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,167.14
|T31
|Mark Hubbard (+6600)
|281/ 1
|22.429
|$46,167.14
|T31
|Takumi Kanaya (+6600)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,167.14
|T31
|Davis Riley (+9000)
|281/ 1
|22.429
|$46,167.14
|T38
|Zac Blair (+17500)
|282/ 2
|17.000
|$36,210.00
|T38
|Vincent Norrman (+5000)
|282/ 2
|17.000
|$36,210.00
|T38
|Xander Schauffele (+700)
|282/ 2
|n/a (Top 50)
|$36,210.00
|T41
|Nick Hardy (+8000)
|283/ 3
|12.214
|$27,710.00
|T41
|Michael Kim (+6600)
|283/ 3
|12.214
|$27,710.00
|T41
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|283/ 3
|12.214
|$27,710.00
|T41
|K.H. Lee (+5000)
|283/ 3
|12.214
|$27,710.00
|T41
|Justin Lower (+20000)
|283/ 3
|12.214
|$27,710.00
|T41
|Adam Scott (+2800)
|283/ 3
|12.214
|$27,710.00
|T41
|Adam Svensson (+4000)
|283/ 3
|n/a (Top 50)
|$27,710.00
|T48
|Tom Hoge (+5500)
|284/ 4
|n/a (Top 50)
|$20,230.00
|T48
|Mackenzie Hughes (+12500)
|284/ 4
|9.000
|$20,230.00
|T48
|Alex Noren (+4500)
|284/ 4
|9.000
|$20,230.00
|T51
|Thomas Detry (+4500)
|285/ 5
|6.475
|$17,743.75
|T51
|S.H. Kim (+6600)
|285/ 5
|6.475
|$17,743.75
|T51
|David Lipsky (+12500)
|285/ 5
|6.475
|$17,743.75
|T51
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)
|285/ 5
|n/a (Top 50)
|$17,743.75
|T51
|Keita Nakajima (+8000)
|285/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,743.75
|T51
|Andrew Novak (+15000)
|285/ 5
|6.475
|$17,743.75
|T51
|Adam Schenk (+4000)
|285/ 5
|n/a (Top 50)
|$17,743.75
|T51
|Brandon Wu (+10000)
|285/ 5
|6.475
|$17,743.75
|T59
|Cameron Champ (+4000)
|286/ 6
|4.800
|$16,490.00
|T59
|Joel Dahmen (+6600)
|286/ 6
|4.800
|$16,490.00
|T59
|Sam Stevens (+8000)
|286/ 6
|4.800
|$16,490.00
|T59
|Dylan Wu (+9000)
|286/ 6
|4.800
|$16,490.00
|T59
|Kevin Yu (+15000)
|286/ 6
|4.800
|$16,490.00
|T64
|Rickie Fowler (+1600)
|287/ 7
|n/a (Top 50)
|$15,725.00
|T64
|Ben Griffin (+6600)
|287/ 7
|3.900
|$15,725.00
|T64
|Kaito Onishi (+50000)
|287/ 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,725.00
|T64
|Sam Ryder (+6600)
|287/ 7
|3.900
|$15,725.00
|T68
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|288/ 8
|3.125
|$15,045.00
|T68
|Shugo Imahira (+30000)
|288/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,045.00
|T68
|Matt Wallace (+6600)
|288/ 8
|3.125
|$15,045.00
|T68
|Trevor Werbylo (+50000)
|288/ 8
|3.125
|$15,045.00
|72
|Hayden Buckley (+12500)
|289/ 9
|2.800
|$14,620.00
|T73
|Aguri Iwasaki (+50000)
|290/ 10
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,280.00
|T73
|David Lingmerth (+25000)
|290/ 10
|2.600
|$14,280.00
|T73
|Taiga Semikawa (+20000)
|290/ 10
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,280.00
|76
|Tyson Alexander (+50000)
|291/ 11
|2.400
|$13,940.00
|77
|Ben Taylor (+25000)
|300/ 20
|2.300
|$13,770.00
|W/D
|Garrick Higgo (+8000)
|-
|-
|-
