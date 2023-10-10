Betting Stat Pack: Shriners Children’s Open
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
There are very few guarantees in this part of the world other than the summers will be hot and the field at TPC Summerlin for the Shriners Children’s Open will go low in the fall!
Investors and gamers alike will be setting up their tickets and lineups this week with scoring, scoring and more scoring in mind. Playing host since 2008, TPC Summerlin has produced a winning score of 20 under or lower in five of the last six editions. The par-71 course stretches to 7,255 yards, as it has since 2013, and is usually not influenced by wind or weather, creating optimum scoring conditions.
Tom Kim returns to defend his title and will lead the field of 132 players in the third of seven FedExCup Fall events. On the line is 500 points and $1.512 million to the winner, plus entry to The Sentry and the Masters in 2024.
Key Statistics
Players listed are competing this week; stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Eric Cole
|5
|Adam Schenk
|8
|Ben Griffin
|8
|Andrew Putnam
|8
|Adam Svensson
|13
|Tom Hoge
|13
|Beau Hossler
|18
|Mark Hubbard
|20
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|Tom Kim
The last four events have produced winning scores of 24 under, 24 under, 23 under and 23 under. In the 2022 edition, of the 11 players in the top 10 (including ties) only four players posted a round in the 70s on the par-71 layout. Only one player, Tom Hoge, posted a round over par with 72. He needed 63, 65 and 64 to remain in the top five (T4). The winner in the last two events has had to equal the tournament scoring record. Any round above 70 will need three other elite rounds to contend. The scoring average, below 70 over the last five editions, has ranked the course in the top 12 easiest on TOUR annually.
|Rank
|Player
|9
|Tom Hoge
|10
|Kevin Roy
|11
|Mark Hubbard
|14
|Tom Kim
|17
|Ryan Moore
|20
|Russell Knox
|23
|Eric Cole
|24
|Akshay Bhatia
|25
|Sam Ryder
|27
|Andrew Putnam
The more greens in regulation (GIR) hit in a shootout, the better the chances of scoring and contending. Averaging 7,400 square feet, the Dominator Bentgrass greens will provide ample targets from balls in the Bandera Bermuda fairways and the 2.5 inches of 419 Bermudagrass rough. Over the last five editions, the field has had a success rate ranging from 73 to almost 76 percent finding the putting surfaces. I’m looking for players who go flag hunting as a bonus. The last three winners ranked in the top seven in this category.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Taylor Montgomery
|8
|Eric Cole
|11
|Sam Ryder
|19
|Tom Hoge
|20
|Richy Werenski
|24
|S.H. Kim
|25
|Harry Hall
|27
|Carl Yuan
|30
|Patton Kizzire
|31
|Tom Kim
With perfect scoring conditions in the forecast, finding fairways and GIR should be the expectation this week. Once on the putting surfaces, it’s time to get the flat stick red-hot and take advantage of the perfect greens, barely a year old. A hot putter can mitigate cool iron play and swing momentum. The last four winners each produced 22 or more birdies.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|J.J. Spaun
|6
|Austin Cook
|8
|Andrew Novak
|12
|Andrew Putnam
|20
|S.H. Kim
|22
|Eric Cole
|25
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|30
|Henrik Norlander
|32
|Doug Ghim
|34
|Si Woo Kim
Making bogeys on a course where 20 under or better is required to win is frowned upon. For every bogey, two birdies are required to get back into the fight. Salvaging an off day with either driver or approach, grinding around the greens can go a long way to remaining in contention. Tom Kim and J.T. Poston, both in the field this week, are the last two players to win events on TOUR without any squares on the card. The last two winners have led the field in Scrambling.
