Betting Stat Pack: Shriners Children’s Open

The last four events have produced winning scores of 24 under, 24 under, 23 under and 23 under. In the 2022 edition, of the 11 players in the top 10 (including ties) only four players posted a round in the 70s on the par-71 layout. Only one player, Tom Hoge, posted a round over par with 72. He needed 63, 65 and 64 to remain in the top five (T4). The winner in the last two events has had to equal the tournament scoring record. Any round above 70 will need three other elite rounds to contend. The scoring average, below 70 over the last five editions, has ranked the course in the top 12 easiest on TOUR annually.