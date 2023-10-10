PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Shriners Children’s Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Betting Stat Pack: Shriners Children’s Open
    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    There are very few guarantees in this part of the world other than the summers will be hot and the field at TPC Summerlin for the Shriners Children’s Open will go low in the fall!

    Investors and gamers alike will be setting up their tickets and lineups this week with scoring, scoring and more scoring in mind. Playing host since 2008, TPC Summerlin has produced a winning score of 20 under or lower in five of the last six editions. The par-71 course stretches to 7,255 yards, as it has since 2013, and is usually not influenced by wind or weather, creating optimum scoring conditions.

    Tom Kim returns to defend his title and will lead the field of 132 players in the third of seven FedExCup Fall events. On the line is 500 points and $1.512 million to the winner, plus entry to The Sentry and the Masters in 2024.

    Key Statistics

    Players listed are competing this week; stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Rounds in the 60s

    RankPlayer
    1Eric Cole
    5Adam Schenk
    8Ben Griffin
    8Andrew Putnam
    8Adam Svensson
    13Tom Hoge
    13Beau Hossler
    18Mark Hubbard
    20Emiliano Grillo
    20Tom Kim

    The last four events have produced winning scores of 24 under, 24 under, 23 under and 23 under. In the 2022 edition, of the 11 players in the top 10 (including ties) only four players posted a round in the 70s on the par-71 layout. Only one player, Tom Hoge, posted a round over par with 72. He needed 63, 65 and 64 to remain in the top five (T4). The winner in the last two events has had to equal the tournament scoring record. Any round above 70 will need three other elite rounds to contend. The scoring average, below 70 over the last five editions, has ranked the course in the top 12 easiest on TOUR annually.

    Strokes Gained: Approach the Green

    RankPlayer
    9Tom Hoge
    10Kevin Roy
    11Mark Hubbard
    14Tom Kim
    17Ryan Moore
    20Russell Knox
    23Eric Cole
    24Akshay Bhatia
    25Sam Ryder
    27Andrew Putnam

    The more greens in regulation (GIR) hit in a shootout, the better the chances of scoring and contending. Averaging 7,400 square feet, the Dominator Bentgrass greens will provide ample targets from balls in the Bandera Bermuda fairways and the 2.5 inches of 419 Bermudagrass rough. Over the last five editions, the field has had a success rate ranging from 73 to almost 76 percent finding the putting surfaces. I’m looking for players who go flag hunting as a bonus. The last three winners ranked in the top seven in this category.

    Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage

    RankPlayer
    1Taylor Montgomery
    8Eric Cole
    11Sam Ryder
    19Tom Hoge
    20Richy Werenski
    24S.H. Kim
    25Harry Hall
    27Carl Yuan
    30Patton Kizzire
    31Tom Kim

    With perfect scoring conditions in the forecast, finding fairways and GIR should be the expectation this week. Once on the putting surfaces, it’s time to get the flat stick red-hot and take advantage of the perfect greens, barely a year old. A hot putter can mitigate cool iron play and swing momentum. The last four winners each produced 22 or more birdies.

    Scrambling

    RankPlayer
    2J.J. Spaun
    6Austin Cook
    8Andrew Novak
    12Andrew Putnam
    20S.H. Kim
    22Eric Cole
    25Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    30Henrik Norlander
    32Doug Ghim
    34Si Woo Kim

    Making bogeys on a course where 20 under or better is required to win is frowned upon. For every bogey, two birdies are required to get back into the fight. Salvaging an off day with either driver or approach, grinding around the greens can go a long way to remaining in contention. Tom Kim and J.T. Poston, both in the field this week, are the last two players to win events on TOUR without any squares on the card. The last two winners have led the field in Scrambling.

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.