Golfbet Insider: Sanderson Farms Championship

Lucas Herbert (+210 = Miss the Cut) … After missing the cut at The Open Championship in July, he disappeared, at least from inside the ropes. When he returned at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished T30, he talked about how he needed a mental break . Props to the Aussie for taking the initiative despite the timing ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs (for which he didn’t qualify), but it was a stunning revelation given how much mettle he showed in winning the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan the week after cashing at the RBC Heritage. Every fantasy golfer and bettor is careful about leaning into every professional golfer who travels from east to west across the Pacific because of the toll it takes on the body and its clock. Herbert doesn’t have to sweat about his job in 2024 because he’s fully exempt for his victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship during the 2021-22 season, but if he’s recaptured the balance that is needed, it still might not be enough to overcome the shortcomings in his bag. He’s a phenomenal putter but his tee-to-green game lacks pizzazz and the Country Club of Jackson requires confidence and execution with the longest clubs.