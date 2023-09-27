Golfbet Insider: Looking back at Fortinet Championship and quick look forward to Ryder Cup

The massive difference in totals among leaders in that apples-to-apples breakdown is due to the chalk. When it plays well, the majority of fantasy gamers scores well. Of the top-four finishers at Silverado to open this season, Theegala (71%), Davis (54%) and Eric Cole (32%) all were inside the top-five most-owned. Homa (84%) and JT (59%) filled in the gaps en route to their strong performances. So, if you play the chalk, the tournament resulted in a relative push. You got way off the ground, but so did scads of others. It’s still better than the alternative.