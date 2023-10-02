Power Rankings: See who leads the way at the Sanderson Farms Championship

While the series of champions spreads across all skill sets, the pocket is to hit greens and pour in putts. The analytical addendum favors the aggressive approach because CC of Jackson is more than accommodating when salvaging par from lies off greens. Mackenzie Hughes proved this last year when he averaged only 12 greens in regulation per round (to rank T37) but first in scrambling. His winning formula was so lopsided that he actually lost a fraction of a stroke to the field off the tee and still paced it in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.