Betting Stat Pack: Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
No time to count your chickens before they hatch!
The FedExCup Fall heats up as the calendar turns to October, as three of the four full weekends hosting tournaments will go a long way in determining who has status on the PGA TOUR for 2024.
The Sanderson Farms Championship will provide a familiar layout to the field of 144 playing this week. The Country Club of Jackson, located in Jackson, Mississippi, will host for the tenth consecutive season. The par 72 can tip out at 7,461 yards and marks the return to Bermuda for the rank and file.
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes will look to become the first winner to defend the title at the Country Club of Jackson and would be the fourth international winner in the last five editions. He is joined in the field by five previous winners at the 2009 John Faught redesign made up of the Dogwood and Azalea nines.
There’s plenty to play for before the season ends before Thanksgiving. The winner not only receives 500 FedExCup Fall points but also $1.476 million and entry into The Sentry in January.
Key Statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Davis Thompson
|15
|Garrick Higgo
|15
|Dylan Wu
|20
|Ryan Gerard
|20
|K.H. Lee
|23
|Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Palmer, Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu
The par 5s have ranked inside the top 12 most difficult on TOUR in five of the last six seasons. The two tests on the front nine check in at 591 yards (No. 3) and 612 yards (No. 5). There’s relief on the back with No. 11 stretching to just 554 yards while No. 15 is “only” 584 yards. According to reports, the course has not enjoyed much rain and is playing firmer and faster. Scoring should improve if the ball rolls out and the rough is not as penal. All nine winners so far in Jackson have ranked T13 or better in this category.
|Rank
|Player
|7
|Eric Cole
|13
|Sam Ryder
|19
|Richy Werenski
|20
|Ryan Gerard
|24
|Harry Hall
|25
|S.H. Kim
|26
|Tom Hoge
|30
|Harry Higgs
|31
|Patton Kizzire
|34
|Martin Trainer
The Champion Bermuda putting surfaces provide ample targets at 6,200 feet on average. If the course is playing firm and fast, more lofted clubs should be able to get the ball close on the putting surfaces. With the greens running at 12.5 feet and higher, the ball will get to the hole, and birdies will be circled. The highest winning score is 16-under 272, set in the first year of the event at the Country Club of Jackson. All nine previous champions ranked in the top 15 at the end of the week.
|Rank
|Player
|4
|Kevin Yu
|5
|Brent Grant
|6
|Keith Mitchell
|8
|Hayden Buckley
|10
|Luke List
|12
|Trevor Cone
|15
|M.J. Daffue
|17
|Garrick Higgo
|20
|Cameron Champ
Playing from the fairway on a course that almost stretches to 7,500 yards never hurts. Playing from patchy, inconsistent and uneven rough will not help reach 16-under or better. Finding fairways, getting the rollout and attacking the putting surfaces with lofted clubs is the foundation for scoring this week. Mackenzie Hughes (57th) was the only winner of the last five not to rank in the top four in this category at the end of play.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.