Betting Stat Pack: Sanderson Farms Championship

The par 5s have ranked inside the top 12 most difficult on TOUR in five of the last six seasons. The two tests on the front nine check in at 591 yards (No. 3) and 612 yards (No. 5). There’s relief on the back with No. 11 stretching to just 554 yards while No. 15 is “only” 584 yards. According to reports, the course has not enjoyed much rain and is playing firmer and faster. Scoring should improve if the ball rolls out and the rough is not as penal. All nine winners so far in Jackson have ranked T13 or better in this category.