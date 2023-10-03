DraftKings preview: Sanderson Farms Championship

Åberg is the next big star in the game of golf and absolutely deserves to be the highest-priced player in the field this week. He’s already one of the most elite drivers of the golf ball in the world, and the numbers bear that out, being that he ranks No. 1 in this field in Stokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past (and only) 36 rounds on the PGA TOUR. If you take a bit more narrow view, you’d see that Åberg has been scoring at an insane clip, ranking fifth in the field in Birdie Average, and third in Eagles (Holes per) over his past 24. This is extremely noteworthy because you’re going to need to score to win this event.