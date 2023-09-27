Three bets to focus on for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team

First, I would stay away from Top Points Scorer. With the unpredictability of the Ryder Cup, it’s too hard to guess who will shine. Having 12 players to choose from doesn’t seem like a recipe for success. BetMGM Sportsbook has Scottie Scheffler (+400) and Patrick Cantlay (+600) as the top two in odds. They’re also the U.S. team’s top two players in the Official World Golf Rankings. In four of the last five Ryder Cups, the top points scorer for the U.S. was not one of their top-two ranked players in the world.