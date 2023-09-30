Ryder Cup reaction: Turn to prop markets with Europe on cusp of emotional win

What will the scoreboard look like Sunday night? It’s the question both teams have been trying to figure out all week long, and now we have some clarity. The exact score market at DraftKings pertains to Sunday’s match results, but it translates into what the end tally will be. For instance, the six options that would keep the score within 7-5 one way or the other are each priced at +650, implying a tight battle in Singles. The first outlier beyond that comes at +900 for Europe 7.5-4.5 and U.S. 7.5-4.5. Those results would create final scores of 18-10 Europe and 15-13 Europe, respectively – two vastly different narratives.