Guide to Ryder Cup prop bets that have nothing to do with player performance

Take, for instance, Jon Rahm. He has been in the opening match for Europe in each of the last two Ryder Cups. But there’s a strong sense that he will pair with Tyrrell Hatton, perhaps the only player on Team Europe who’s more fiery than the Spaniard. So let’s assume you think Rahm will kick things off again – who gets the opening tee shot? I think it probably goes to Hatton (+400) so that Rahm can tee off on the even-numbered holes, with Nos. 16 and 18 particularly pivotal off the tee should the match get that far.