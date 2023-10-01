Four betting lessons to learn from the 2023 Ryder Cup

McIlroy was in tears two years ago at Wisconsin, and he and the Europeans will face a tall task to win what has become an increasingly partisan exhibition. One thing seems certain: They’ll look to do so as betting underdogs, as the Americans – who were clear favorites to win the Ryder Cup until event week, when money started crashing in on the Europeans – will surely be favored to win back the trophy in two years on Long Island. And don’t be afraid to look at alternate spread markets once they’re live, as this tournament now has an official trend of producing lopsided results.