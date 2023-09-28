Ryder Cup reaction: Europe leads with strength in opening Foursomes lineup

We end the opening session with a monster. Schauffele and Cantlay might have been the most predictable pairing for the Americans, having played together so successfully in both team matches and at the Zurich Classic – where this year they notably scored better in Foursomes than Four-ball. They’ll face the emotional leader of the Euros in McIlroy, who will now team with the man who was nearly untouchable five years ago in Paris. This is a close one in the eyes of the oddsmakers, and it could prove pivotal in deciding who will take a lead into the afternoon Four-ball session. If the Americans are able to take down McIlroy, it will provide heaps of momentum heading into the late session where Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are expected to make their Marco Simone debut. On the flip side, if the Euros score a point over the most reliable U.S. tandem, this place will be buzzing over lunch.