Fortinet Championship payouts and points: Sahith Theegala earns $1.51 million

When Sahith Theegala showed up to play the Fortinet Championship, there was only one objective – to win. Literally. Sure, the same thing could be said for the other 155 in the field at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, but the non-winner opened the FedExCup Fall not only with a PGA TOUR card guaranteed in 2024 but because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup – he was 31st – the 25-year-old also is armed with exemptions into all eight Signature Events .