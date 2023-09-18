Fortinet Championship payouts and points: Sahith Theegala earns $1.51 million
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
When Sahith Theegala showed up to play the Fortinet Championship, there was only one objective – to win. Literally. Sure, the same thing could be said for the other 155 in the field at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, but the non-winner opened the FedExCup Fall not only with a PGA TOUR card guaranteed in 2024 but because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup – he was 31st – the 25-year-old also is armed with exemptions into all eight Signature Events.
Now he’s poised for so much more.
Theegala cultivated a two-stroke lead after three rounds into a victory of the same margin in Napa, California. With a 4-under 68 in the finale, he posted 21-under 267. His breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR – a 2023 vintage – is worth $1.512 million of a $8.4-million prize fund.
Fans of the sport who understand that Theegala’s coronation was a matter of when, not if, also are not surprised that he was just +1600 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for second-shortest with a 15-time TOUR winner who established himself as a household name long ago, Justin Thomas. JT finished fifth.
PGA TOUR rookie S.H. Kim finished alone in second. He was available at +8000 to win. Cam Davis was fourth-shortest to win at +2000 and placed third.
Two-time defending champion Max Homa was the favorite at +750 and managed a share of seventh place, albeit eight strokes back of the champ.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Sahith Theegala (+1600)
|267/ -21
|n/a (Top 50)
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|S.H. Kim (+8000)
|269/ -19
|300.000
|$915,600.00
|3
|Cam Davis (+2000)
|271/ -17
|n/a (Top 50)
|$579,600.00
|4
|Eric Cole (+3000)
|272/ -16
|n/a (Top 50)
|$411,600.00
|5
|Justin Thomas (+1600)
|273/ -15
|110.000
|$344,400.00
|6
|Brendon Todd (+3500)
|274/ -14
|n/a (Top 50)
|$304,500.00
|T7
|Max Homa (+750)
|275/ -13
|n/a (Top 50)
|$255,150.00
|T7
|Matt Kuchar (+5500)
|275/ -13
|82.500
|$255,150.00
|T7
|Troy Merritt (+10000)
|275/ -13
|82.500
|$255,150.00
|T7
|Callum Tarren (+9000)
|275/ -13
|82.500
|$255,150.00
|T11
|Peter Malnati (+17500)
|276/ -12
|65.000
|$195,300.00
|T11
|Matthias Schwab (+60000)
|276/ -12
|65.000
|$195,300.00
|T11
|J.J. Spaun (+3500)
|276/ -12
|65.000
|$195,300.00
|T14
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|277/ -11
|55.000
|$153,300.00
|T14
|Sam Ryder (+6000)
|277/ -11
|55.000
|$153,300.00
|T14
|Dylan Wu (+6600)
|277/ -11
|55.000
|$153,300.00
|T17
|Doug Ghim (+5500)
|278/ -10
|50.000
|$132,300.00
|T17
|Mark Hubbard (+6000)
|278/ -10
|50.000
|$132,300.00
|T19
|Jason Dufner (+35000)
|279/ -9
|42.000
|$99,540.00
|T19
|Martin Laird (+10000)
|279/ -9
|42.000
|$99,540.00
|T19
|Hank Lebioda (+60000)
|279/ -9
|42.000
|$99,540.00
|T19
|Chad Ramey (+10000)
|279/ -9
|42.000
|$99,540.00
|T19
|Robby Shelton (+17500)
|279/ -9
|42.000
|$99,540.00
|T19
|Carson Young (+10000)
|279/ -9
|42.000
|$99,540.00
|T25
|Kelly Kraft (+35000)
|280/ -8
|32.500
|$65,940.00
|T25
|Luke List (+6600)
|280/ -8
|32.500
|$65,940.00
|T25
|Greyson Sigg (+6600)
|280/ -8
|32.500
|$65,940.00
|T25
|D.J. Trahan (+100000)
|280/ -8
|32.500
|$65,940.00
|T25
|Vince Whaley (+17500)
|280/ -8
|32.500
|$65,940.00
|T30
|Tyson Alexander (+50000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Scott Harrington (+25000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Lucas Herbert (+4000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Beau Hossler (+2500)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Tom Johnson (+200000)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Russell Knox (+17500)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Nate Lashley (+6600)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|David Lipsky (+9000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Justin Suh (+4500)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Ben Taylor (+30000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Davis Thompson (+4500)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Martin Trainer (+60000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Erik van Rooyen (+10000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T30
|Jimmy Walker (+15000)
|281/ -7
|19.333
|$42,532.00
|T45
|James Hahn (+17500)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T45
|Harry Hall (+10000)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T45
|Stephan Jaeger (+2500)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T45
|Andrew Landry (+125000)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T45
|Justin Lower (+10000)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T45
|Ryan Moore (+17500)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T45
|Sam Stevens (+6000)
|282/ -6
|9.500
|$23,964.00
|T52
|Sangmoon Bae (+60000)
|283/ -5
|6.750
|$20,118.00
|T52
|Zac Blair (+10000)
|283/ -5
|6.750
|$20,118.00
|T52
|Brice Garnett (+22500)
|283/ -5
|6.750
|$20,118.00
|T52
|Mackenzie Hughes (+6600)
|283/ -5
|6.750
|$20,118.00
|T56
|Austin Cook (+35000)
|284/ -4
|5.300
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Ben Crane (+150000)
|284/ -4
|5.300
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Patton Kizzire (+17500)
|284/ -4
|5.300
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Scott Stallings (+10000)
|284/ -4
|5.300
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Kevin Streelman (+5500)
|284/ -4
|5.300
|$19,236.00
|T56
|Preston Summerhays - a (+22500)
|284/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T62
|Chesson Hadley (+6600)
|285/ -3
|4.500
|$18,648.00
|T62
|Kevin Kisner (+25000)
|285/ -3
|4.500
|$18,648.00
|64
|William McGirt (+60000)
|286/ -2
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|65
|Sung Kang (+60000)
|287/ -1
|4.000
|$18,228.00
|T66
|Chez Reavie (+6000)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$17,976.00
|T66
|Richy Werenski (+35000)
|288/ E
|3.700
|$17,976.00
|68
|Carl Yuan (+20000)
|290/ 2
|3.400
|$17,724.00
-
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. If you bet, set a budget and play within your means. To learn more visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.