PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Fortinet Championship payouts and points: Sahith Theegala earns $1.51 million

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    When Sahith Theegala showed up to play the Fortinet Championship, there was only one objective – to win. Literally. Sure, the same thing could be said for the other 155 in the field at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, but the non-winner opened the FedExCup Fall not only with a PGA TOUR card guaranteed in 2024 but because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup – he was 31st – the 25-year-old also is armed with exemptions into all eight Signature Events.

    Now he’s poised for so much more.

    Theegala cultivated a two-stroke lead after three rounds into a victory of the same margin in Napa, California. With a 4-under 68 in the finale, he posted 21-under 267. His breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR – a 2023 vintage – is worth $1.512 million of a $8.4-million prize fund.

    Fans of the sport who understand that Theegala’s coronation was a matter of when, not if, also are not surprised that he was just +1600 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for second-shortest with a 15-time TOUR winner who established himself as a household name long ago, Justin Thomas. JT finished fifth.

    PGA TOUR rookie S.H. Kim finished alone in second. He was available at +8000 to win. Cam Davis was fourth-shortest to win at +2000 and placed third.

    Two-time defending champion Max Homa was the favorite at +750 and managed a share of seventh place, albeit eight strokes back of the champ.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Sahith Theegala (+1600)267/ -21n/a (Top 50)$1,512,000.00
    2S.H. Kim (+8000)269/ -19300.000$915,600.00
    3Cam Davis (+2000)271/ -17n/a (Top 50)$579,600.00
    4Eric Cole (+3000)272/ -16n/a (Top 50)$411,600.00
    5Justin Thomas (+1600)273/ -15110.000$344,400.00
    6Brendon Todd (+3500)274/ -14n/a (Top 50)$304,500.00
    T7Max Homa (+750)275/ -13n/a (Top 50)$255,150.00
    T7Matt Kuchar (+5500)275/ -1382.500$255,150.00
    T7Troy Merritt (+10000)275/ -1382.500$255,150.00
    T7Callum Tarren (+9000)275/ -1382.500$255,150.00
    T11Peter Malnati (+17500)276/ -1265.000$195,300.00
    T11Matthias Schwab (+60000)276/ -1265.000$195,300.00
    T11J.J. Spaun (+3500)276/ -1265.000$195,300.00
    T14K.H. Lee (+6600)277/ -1155.000$153,300.00
    T14Sam Ryder (+6000)277/ -1155.000$153,300.00
    T14Dylan Wu (+6600)277/ -1155.000$153,300.00
    T17Doug Ghim (+5500)278/ -1050.000$132,300.00
    T17Mark Hubbard (+6000)278/ -1050.000$132,300.00
    T19Jason Dufner (+35000)279/ -942.000$99,540.00
    T19Martin Laird (+10000)279/ -942.000$99,540.00
    T19Hank Lebioda (+60000)279/ -942.000$99,540.00
    T19Chad Ramey (+10000)279/ -942.000$99,540.00
    T19Robby Shelton (+17500)279/ -942.000$99,540.00
    T19Carson Young (+10000)279/ -942.000$99,540.00
    T25Kelly Kraft (+35000)280/ -832.500$65,940.00
    T25Luke List (+6600)280/ -832.500$65,940.00
    T25Greyson Sigg (+6600)280/ -832.500$65,940.00
    T25D.J. Trahan (+100000)280/ -832.500$65,940.00
    T25Vince Whaley (+17500)280/ -832.500$65,940.00
    T30Tyson Alexander (+50000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Scott Harrington (+25000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Lucas Herbert (+4000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Beau Hossler (+2500)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Tom Johnson (+200000)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$42,532.00
    T30Russell Knox (+17500)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Nate Lashley (+6600)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30David Lipsky (+9000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Justin Suh (+4500)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Ben Taylor (+30000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Davis Thompson (+4500)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Martin Trainer (+60000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Erik van Rooyen (+10000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T30Jimmy Walker (+15000)281/ -719.333$42,532.00
    T45James Hahn (+17500)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T45Harry Hall (+10000)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T45Stephan Jaeger (+2500)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T45Andrew Landry (+125000)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T45Justin Lower (+10000)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T45Ryan Moore (+17500)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T45Sam Stevens (+6000)282/ -69.500$23,964.00
    T52Sangmoon Bae (+60000)283/ -56.750$20,118.00
    T52Zac Blair (+10000)283/ -56.750$20,118.00
    T52Brice Garnett (+22500)283/ -56.750$20,118.00
    T52Mackenzie Hughes (+6600)283/ -56.750$20,118.00
    T56Austin Cook (+35000)284/ -45.300$19,236.00
    T56Ben Crane (+150000)284/ -45.300$19,236.00
    T56Patton Kizzire (+17500)284/ -45.300$19,236.00
    T56Scott Stallings (+10000)284/ -45.300$19,236.00
    T56Kevin Streelman (+5500)284/ -45.300$19,236.00
    T56Preston Summerhays - a (+22500)284/ -4n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T62Chesson Hadley (+6600)285/ -34.500$18,648.00
    T62Kevin Kisner (+25000)285/ -34.500$18,648.00
    64William McGirt (+60000)286/ -24.200$18,396.00
    65Sung Kang (+60000)287/ -14.000$18,228.00
    T66Chez Reavie (+6000)288/ E3.700$17,976.00
    T66Richy Werenski (+35000)288/ E3.700$17,976.00
    68Carl Yuan (+20000)290/ 23.400$17,724.00

    -

    September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. If you bet, set a budget and play within your means. To learn more visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.