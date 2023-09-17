State Their Case: Thomas and Davis hunting Theegala in Napa

“I just think the overall vibe for the tournament for me is a little more enjoyable than stressful, which it normally is for me…everything was working well,” Davis said. “I was hitting my driver well, my irons for the most part was getting me in pretty good positions, I kept myself out of trouble for the most part and when I did, I got an up and down, which is really good. To keep bogeys off the card around here isn't easy and I'm always happy when I'm able to keep a whole round together like that.”