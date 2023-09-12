PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Fortinet Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The FedExCup Fall debuts at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa Valley, California.

    The tournament returns to Silverado for the 10th consecutive season and is the first of seven events to determine the final places for top 125 eligibility, which provides exempt status into Full-Field Events and a spot in THE PLAYERS, for the following season.

    Playing to par-72 and 7,123 yards, the North Course will host a field of 156 players trying to improve, qualify and secure places for the 2024 season, which begins in January.

    Two-time defending champion Max Homa will look to make it three in a row in Wine Country. Steve Stricker is the last player to pull off such a feat on TOUR, winning the John Deere Classic from 2009-2011.

    Key Statistics

    Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    7Kevin Yu
    17Max Homa
    19Justin Thomas
    21Stephan Jaeger
    26Cam Davis
    32Akshay Bhatia
    35J.J. Spaun
    37Luke List
    39Ryan Palmer
    40Charley Hoffman

    BetMGM.com lists four of the top five players on this list as four of their top five betting odds this week. The North Course has hosted the event nine times, with five previous winners having led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green. Eight of the nine winners have dominated this category, ranking first, second or third. Only one player finished outside of the top 10 (11th). Over the last five seasons, Silverado has ranked in the top five of the most difficult fairways to hit. Combining tight, cambered fairways (only 20 acres) with average-sized putting surfaces (5,400 square feet), finding the targets off the tee and into the greens sets the foundation this week.

    Scrambling

    RankPlayer
    3Matt Kuchar
    4J.J. Spaun
    6Andrew Novak
    9Brendon Todd
    10Aaron Baddeley
    11Max Homa
    15Cameron Percy
    16Andrew Putnam
    18Austin Cook
    22Eric Cole
    21Adam Hadwin

    When targets off the tee and into the green become challenging to hit, I’m looking for players who can take advantage or minimize the damage and move on. Since 2015, Silverado has ranked in the top five in total hole-outs and hole-out eagles. Every champion, minus Max Homa’s first win two years ago, has ranked in the top seven in Scrambling.

    Birdie or Better Percentage

    RankPlayer
    1Taylor Montgomery
    3Max Homa
    8Eric Cole
    12Sam Ryder
    15Sahith Theegala
    16Richy Werenski
    21Harry Hall
    22Justin Thomas
    23Patton Kizzire
    26Ryan Gerard

    With an average winning score better than 16-under par, players must take advantage of the opportunities presented. Playing at 7,123 yards, short irons and wedges will be the order of the day from the fairways or Bluegrass/Ryegrass rough. Converting approaches into birdies (or others!) will keep the momentum flowing through the round.

    PGA TOUR
