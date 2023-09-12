Betting Stat Pack: Fortinet Championship

BetMGM.com lists four of the top five players on this list as four of their top five betting odds this week. The North Course has hosted the event nine times, with five previous winners having led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green. Eight of the nine winners have dominated this category, ranking first, second or third. Only one player finished outside of the top 10 (11th). Over the last five seasons, Silverado has ranked in the top five of the most difficult fairways to hit. Combining tight, cambered fairways (only 20 acres) with average-sized putting surfaces (5,400 square feet), finding the targets off the tee and into the greens sets the foundation this week.