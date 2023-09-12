Horses for Courses: Silverado feels like home for Max Homa

Posting just two rounds in the 60s in his first four visits to the North Course at Silverado Resort, Max Homa (+750) finally cracked the code in the late summer of 2021. Posting 35-under the last two seasons, he’s now the two-time defending champion. Closing 65-65 in 2021, he made up two shots in the final round. Last year posting 68 on Sunday saw him come from off the pace again, highlighted by a chip-in birdie on the 72nd hole. Racking up 42 birdies and three eagles, the former Cal-Berkeley Bear has made Napa Valley his happy place.