The Thomas train: When to ride with Justin Thomas again

In 2009, Adam Scott was having a season much like Thomas just experienced, yet he was controversially called into the International Presidents Cup team as a captain’s pick. And while Scott was only able to muster a 1-4-0 record at Harding Park that year as the Internationals fell to the U.S. Team, it was the confidence garnered by being chosen at all, and the boosts from his peers, that saw him win five times in the next five seasons, including the Masters, and spending time as world No.1.