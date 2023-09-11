A new FedExCup Fall format brings new opportunities for bettors

Could someone else become the next great fall value pick before they get hot? All it takes is one week for a player to have a career-changing experience and feel like they belong as one of the best in the world. Mackenzie Hughes was a winner last fall at the Sanderson Farms Championship. You can get him at a juicy +7000 this week. Akshay Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship two months ago. He has the same +5000 odds Homa had two years ago. Or what about Nico Echavarria? He won the Puerto Rico Open last March. You can get him at an eye-popping +30000. The fall schedule will have plenty of great value opportunities – now you just need to pick the right player to get hot.