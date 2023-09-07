Odds signal more Major success ahead for Viktor Hovland
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Viktor Hovland’s successful run through the FedExCup Playoffs has done more than pad his bank balance and engorge his trademark smile. The Norwegian’s odds for the 2024 major season have shortened significantly.
At the completion of the Open Championship in July, Hovland was +2000 or higher for each of the four major championships, but his wins at the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship to capture the FedExCup have seen those juicy numbers slashed.
Viktor Hovland’s FedExCup heroics
He now sits well poised, according to oddsmakers, to breakthrough for his first major championship victory in 2024.
Hovland moved from +2400 to +1600 to win the 2024 Masters via BetMGM Sportsbook. His T7 in 2023 at Augusta National was his best in four starts, all of which were inside the top 32.
The 25-year-old also moved from +2000 at both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship into +1400, now behind only the “big three”: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
The PGA Championship is scheduled to be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 16-19 next year. While McIlroy was the winner the last time this venue was used in 2014, players like Henrik Stenson, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els – renowned excellent ball-strikers – were also in the top 10.
Hovland was runner up to Brooks Koepka at Oak Hill in 2023 at the PGA Championship, the best result in his four tries at that major.
The U.S. Open moves to Pinehurst in 2024 from June 13-16, also a former host for this championship back in 2014. Martin Kaymer produced a ball-striking clinic that week to dominate the field and hoist the trophy come Sunday.
Hovland is a former USGA champion, having claimed the U.S. Amateur in 2019. In his five U.S. Open appearances he has three top 20s.
Lastly, Hovland moved from +2000 to +1600 to win the Open Championship at Royal Troon from July 18-21. They last hosted The Open in 2016 when Stenson was incredible in outlasting Phil Mickelson in an epic battle between the pair.
Hovland once again fits the mold here, especially given his three previous Open Championship results are T13-T4-T12.
While the Masters might still be seven months away, Hovland’s current odds suggest this is just the beginning of his best… not the end.
Interestingly, McIlroy’s odds have also moved since The Open despite missing chances to win in the opening two FedExCup Playoffs and then suffering from a back injury ahead of the TOUR Championship.
McIlroy moved from +1000 for the Masters into +900 to complete the career grand slam at Augusta National and his odds to win the U.S. Open at Pinehurst stayed at +1100. The Northern Irishman has gone the other way for The Open at Royal Troon. McIlroy opened the +800 favorite but is now sitting at +1000.
Scottie Scheffler also eased from +900 to +1000 for The Open leaving Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy co-favorites at +1000. Patrick Cantlay has received a little early love for the Masters, coming down from +1800 to +1600.