Golfbet Insider: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Wyndham Clark (-105 = Top 20) … The funny thing about the opener of the Playoffs is how it often serves as a tune-up for the heavyweights to dig in for the remainder. It’s tough enough to lock in for four rounds much less across consecutive weeks. Add a third and, well, they know how to balance the intensity in the long term. That’s what makes him so intriguing. He’s this close to joining the stable of said studs but he still steps forward from the other crowd that often generates the headlines in the opener. Even better, his strength throughout the bag is lifted by his sixth gear to send it on command. He’s ideal for chasers in a One & Done because front-runners will be playing defense.