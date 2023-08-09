Course Spotlight: Why you should tail those who fade the ball at TPC Southwind

Seven of the 14 tee shots move from left-to-right. When faders walk up on the tee it just looks welcoming to their eye. On the second hole, a left-to-right ball flight can be aggressive and take driver. Longer challenges like the most difficult hole on the course (No. 5) requires a left-to-right tee shot. A fade works away from the water on the ninth hole, and the same is true on 18 even though it is a dogleg left.