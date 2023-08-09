FRL: Rickie Fowler looking to build on hot summer stretch in steamy Memphis

Fleetwood has been on a roll as of late, finishing in the top 10 in four of his last five starts. That included a loss in a playoff to Nick Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open. He finished fourth here at TPC Southwind in 2019 and 2020. He also shot three rounds of 67 at The RSM Classic (a correlating course). Over the last 36 rounds, Fleetwood ranks top 25 in this field for SG: Putting on firm and fast Bermuda greens and eighth for SG: Tee-to-Green. In fact, he doesn't sit lower than 28th in this field for any stat I looked at this week over the past 36 rounds. Since the Masters, Fleetwood has had two opening rounds in which he gained five or more strokes on the field and has played four rounds at this course in which he's gained three or more strokes on the field.