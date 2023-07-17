Odds Outlook: Fresh off Scottish Open win, Rory McIlroy favored over Scottie Scheffler at The Open

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy (+700) won his only Open Championship on these links in 2014, and he starts the week as the man to beat in the eyes of oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook. The 143rd edition in 2014 played 7,312 yards to Par 72. McIlroy paced the field, posting 17 under to win by two shots. The 2023 edition will stretch to 7,382 yards and play to par 71 as No. 17 has been changed to a par 3. Finishing birdie-birdie last week to win at The Renaissance Club, McIlroy became the first player ever to win the Scottish Open, Irish Open, and Open Championship. Ever. His victory last week was his sixth consecutive top-10 payday on TOUR. His solo third last year at St Andrews was his fifth top-10 result from his previous seven Open Championships and sixth overall from 12 as a professional.