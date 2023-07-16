Genesis Scottish Open payouts and points: Rory McIlroy earns 24th PGA TOUR victory
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
That’s how you run through the tape.
With birdies at the par-3 17th and par-4 18th holes at The Renaissance Club on Sunday, Rory McIlroy captured victory in the Genesis Scottish Open by one stroke over Robert MacIntyre.
The expectation of heavy winds later in the day forced an early start of the final round in Scotland, so the tournament concluded shortly after 9:00 a.m. ET. With The Open Championship on deck and with said gusts arriving on cue, it was a wise decision that, nevertheless, will be lost in the thrill of the victory.
Yes, McIlroy spoiled MacIntyre’s Sunday surge of a field-low 64 in pursuit of the title in his national open, but even the lefty – albeit maybe not immediately – has to appreciate how McIlroy closed.
There were only eight birdies all day on the final two holes of the par 70, and McIlroy was the only in the field who connected on both in the finale. The champ had an eagle and 22 birdies across his 72 holes to post 15-under 265, but it wasn’t until the finish line when he circled any consecutively.
At +800 to win at BetMGM, McIlroy was second-shortest among the outrights ahead of what is his 24th career PGA TOUR victory.
Who else but Scottie Scheffler led the pack at +700, and he finished, what else, in a three-way tie for third place, five strokes back of McIlroy’s pace. It’s Scheffler’s fifth third-place showing of the season, fifth podium finish in his last six starts and seventh consecutive top five. Yet, he remains winless since THE PLAYERS Championship just over four months ago.
MacIntyre punctuated his week with a “golf shot” to set up a birdie at the last, but it may have been better for anyone invested at +8000 to win to have slept in and missed it, because in the betting world, there’s no virtue in forcing the other guy to answer with a golf shot of his own for the trophy … and the payday.
Speaking of which, McIlroy’s bank account will reflect another $1.575 million when his branch opens. In the interim, he’ll be credited with another 500 FedExCup points.
Elsewhere, defending champion Xander Schauffele shared third-shortest odds with pal, Patrick Cantlay. Both were at +1400. Schauffele never factored for a T42. Cantlay missed the cut on the number.
Byeong Hun An of South Korea (+12500) sizzled early with a course-record-tying 61 on Thursday and eventually came to rest alongside Scheffler at T3. The third member of the trio for bronze was Sweden’s David Lingmerth (+75000). Together with non-member Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark (+10000), who finished T6, they snared the last three exemptions into The Open Championship. All others who finished inside the top six already were eligible.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut.For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rory McIlroy (+800)
|265/ -15
|500.000
|$1,575,000.00
|2
|Robert MacIntyre (+8000)
|266/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$985,500.00
|T3
|Byeong Hun An (+12500)
|270/ -10
|145.000
|$468,450.00
|T3
|David Lingmerth (+75000)
|270/ -10
|145.000
|$468,450.00
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler (+700)
|270/ -10
|145.000
|$468,450.00
|T6
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)
|271/ -9
|86.000
|$261,990.00
|T6
|Tyrrell Hatton (+1800)
|271/ -9
|86.000
|$261,990.00
|T6
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+10000)
|271/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$261,990.00
|T6
|Tom Kim (+4500)
|271/ -9
|86.000
|$261,990.00
|T6
|J.T. Poston (+15000)
|271/ -9
|86.000
|$261,990.00
|11
|Grant Forrest (+40000)
|272/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$197,100.00
|T12
|Ewen Ferguson (+20000)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$151,007.15
|T12
|Jordan Smith (+12500)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$151,007.15
|T12
|Ryan Fox (+6600)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$151,007.14
|T12
|Brian Harman (+9000)
|273/ -7
|55.714
|$151,007.14
|T12
|Lee Hodges (+30000)
|273/ -7
|55.714
|$151,007.14
|T12
|Max Homa (+4000)
|273/ -7
|55.714
|$151,007.14
|T12
|Shane Lowry (+3300)
|273/ -7
|55.714
|$151,007.14
|T19
|Sam Burns (+5000)
|274/ -6
|42.000
|$105,750.00
|T19
|Corey Conners (+5500)
|274/ -6
|42.000
|$105,750.00
|T19
|Sean Crocker (+50000)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$105,750.00
|T19
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|274/ -6
|42.000
|$105,750.00
|T19
|Tom Hoge (+25000)
|274/ -6
|42.000
|$105,750.00
|T19
|Nick Taylor (+15000)
|274/ -6
|42.000
|$105,750.00
|T25
|Wyndham Clark (+4000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Will Gordon (+40000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Ben Griffin (+30000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Calum Hill (+30000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Viktor Hovland (+1800)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Romain Langasque (+25000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+15000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Yannik Paul (+15000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Marcel Schneider (+40000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,597.50
|T25
|Gary Woodland (+8000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$73,597.50
|T35
|Alexander Björk (+10000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,810.72
|T35
|Luke List (+40000)
|276/ -4
|18.000
|$52,810.72
|T35
|Tom McKibbin (+40000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,810.72
|T35
|Min Woo Lee (+3500)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,810.71
|T35
|Victor Perez (+15000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,810.71
|T35
|Tapio Pulkkanen (+75000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,810.71
|T35
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|276/ -4
|18.000
|$52,810.71
|T42
|Jorge Campillo (+30000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Thomas Detry (+12500)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Rickie Fowler (+1600)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Padraig Harrington (+15000)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Maximilian Kieffer (+30000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Ben Martin (+40000)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Andrew Putnam (+12500)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Richie Ramsay (+25000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Marcel Siem (+30000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Sebastian Soderberg (+50000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,255.00
|T42
|Matt Wallace (+17500)
|277/ -3
|10.000
|$36,255.00
|T54
|Julien Brun (n/a)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,190.00
|T54
|Daniel Hillier (+25000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,190.00
|T54
|Kurt Kitayama (+8000)
|278/ -2
|5.750
|$26,190.00
|T54
|Joakim Lagergren (+75000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,190.00
|T54
|Joost Luiten (+15000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,190.00
|T54
|Guido Migliozzi (+40000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,190.00
|T60
|Eric Cole (+12500)
|279/ -1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Harry Hall (+30000)
|279/ -1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Lucas Herbert (+5500)
|279/ -1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Justin Thomas (+4000)
|279/ -1
|4.600
|$23,220.00
|T60
|Dale Whitnell (+75000)
|279/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,220.00
|T65
|Austin Eckroat (+17500)
|280/ E
|3.800
|$20,340.00
|T65
|Billy Horschel (+25000)
|280/ E
|3.800
|$20,340.00
|T65
|Ashun Wu (+75000)
|280/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,340.00
|T68
|Adri Arnaus (+40000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,170.00
|T68
|Gavin Green (+40000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,170.00
|T68
|Antoine Rozner (+20000)
|281/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,170.00
|T68
|Erik van Rooyen (+50000)
|281/ 1
|3.125
|$19,170.00
|72
|K.H. Lee (+25000)
|282/ 2
|2.800
|$18,720.00
|73
|Ben Taylor (+75000)
|283/ 3
|2.700
|$18,540.00
|74
|Connor Syme (+50000)
|284/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,360.00
|75
|Dan Bradbury (+50000)
|285/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,180.00
|76
|Sami Valimaki (+40000)
|286/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,000.00
|77
|Matthew Jordan (+25000)
|287/ 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,820.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.