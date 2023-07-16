PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Genesis Scottish Open payouts and points: Rory McIlroy earns 24th PGA TOUR victory

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    That’s how you run through the tape.

    With birdies at the par-3 17th and par-4 18th holes at The Renaissance Club on Sunday, Rory McIlroy captured victory in the Genesis Scottish Open by one stroke over Robert MacIntyre.

    The expectation of heavy winds later in the day forced an early start of the final round in Scotland, so the tournament concluded shortly after 9:00 a.m. ET. With The Open Championship on deck and with said gusts arriving on cue, it was a wise decision that, nevertheless, will be lost in the thrill of the victory.

    Yes, McIlroy spoiled MacIntyre’s Sunday surge of a field-low 64 in pursuit of the title in his national open, but even the lefty – albeit maybe not immediately – has to appreciate how McIlroy closed.

    There were only eight birdies all day on the final two holes of the par 70, and McIlroy was the only in the field who connected on both in the finale. The champ had an eagle and 22 birdies across his 72 holes to post 15-under 265, but it wasn’t until the finish line when he circled any consecutively.

    At +800 to win at BetMGM, McIlroy was second-shortest among the outrights ahead of what is his 24th career PGA TOUR victory.

    Who else but Scottie Scheffler led the pack at +700, and he finished, what else, in a three-way tie for third place, five strokes back of McIlroy’s pace. It’s Scheffler’s fifth third-place showing of the season, fifth podium finish in his last six starts and seventh consecutive top five. Yet, he remains winless since THE PLAYERS Championship just over four months ago.

    MacIntyre punctuated his week with a “golf shot” to set up a birdie at the last, but it may have been better for anyone invested at +8000 to win to have slept in and missed it, because in the betting world, there’s no virtue in forcing the other guy to answer with a golf shot of his own for the trophy … and the payday.

    Speaking of which, McIlroy’s bank account will reflect another $1.575 million when his branch opens. In the interim, he’ll be credited with another 500 FedExCup points.

    Elsewhere, defending champion Xander Schauffele shared third-shortest odds with pal, Patrick Cantlay. Both were at +1400. Schauffele never factored for a T42. Cantlay missed the cut on the number.

    Byeong Hun An of South Korea (+12500) sizzled early with a course-record-tying 61 on Thursday and eventually came to rest alongside Scheffler at T3. The third member of the trio for bronze was Sweden’s David Lingmerth (+75000). Together with non-member Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark (+10000), who finished T6, they snared the last three exemptions into The Open Championship. All others who finished inside the top six already were eligible.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut.For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Rory McIlroy (+800)265/ -15500.000$1,575,000.00
    2Robert MacIntyre (+8000)266/ -14n/a (non-member)$985,500.00
    T3Byeong Hun An (+12500)270/ -10145.000$468,450.00
    T3David Lingmerth (+75000)270/ -10145.000$468,450.00
    T3Scottie Scheffler (+700)270/ -10145.000$468,450.00
    T6Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)271/ -986.000$261,990.00
    T6Tyrrell Hatton (+1800)271/ -986.000$261,990.00
    T6Nicolai Hojgaard (+10000)271/ -9n/a (non-member)$261,990.00
    T6Tom Kim (+4500)271/ -986.000$261,990.00
    T6J.T. Poston (+15000)271/ -986.000$261,990.00
    11Grant Forrest (+40000)272/ -8n/a (non-member)$197,100.00
    T12Ewen Ferguson (+20000)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$151,007.15
    T12Jordan Smith (+12500)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$151,007.15
    T12Ryan Fox (+6600)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$151,007.14
    T12Brian Harman (+9000)273/ -755.714$151,007.14
    T12Lee Hodges (+30000)273/ -755.714$151,007.14
    T12Max Homa (+4000)273/ -755.714$151,007.14
    T12Shane Lowry (+3300)273/ -755.714$151,007.14
    T19Sam Burns (+5000)274/ -642.000$105,750.00
    T19Corey Conners (+5500)274/ -642.000$105,750.00
    T19Sean Crocker (+50000)274/ -6n/a (non-member)$105,750.00
    T19Garrick Higgo (+25000)274/ -642.000$105,750.00
    T19Tom Hoge (+25000)274/ -642.000$105,750.00
    T19Nick Taylor (+15000)274/ -642.000$105,750.00
    T25Wyndham Clark (+4000)275/ -528.750$73,597.50
    T25Will Gordon (+40000)275/ -528.750$73,597.50
    T25Ben Griffin (+30000)275/ -528.750$73,597.50
    T25Calum Hill (+30000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$73,597.50
    T25Viktor Hovland (+1800)275/ -528.750$73,597.50
    T25Romain Langasque (+25000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$73,597.50
    T25Thorbjørn Olesen (+15000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$73,597.50
    T25Yannik Paul (+15000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$73,597.50
    T25Marcel Schneider (+40000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$73,597.50
    T25Gary Woodland (+8000)275/ -528.750$73,597.50
    T35Alexander Björk (+10000)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$52,810.72
    T35Luke List (+40000)276/ -418.000$52,810.72
    T35Tom McKibbin (+40000)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$52,810.72
    T35Min Woo Lee (+3500)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$52,810.71
    T35Victor Perez (+15000)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$52,810.71
    T35Tapio Pulkkanen (+75000)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$52,810.71
    T35Davis Riley (+20000)276/ -418.000$52,810.71
    T42Jorge Campillo (+30000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$36,255.00
    T42Thomas Detry (+12500)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T42Rickie Fowler (+1600)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T42Padraig Harrington (+15000)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T42Maximilian Kieffer (+30000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$36,255.00
    T42Ben Martin (+40000)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T42Andrew Putnam (+12500)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T42Richie Ramsay (+25000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$36,255.00
    T42Xander Schauffele (+1400)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T42Marcel Siem (+30000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$36,255.00
    T42Sebastian Soderberg (+50000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$36,255.00
    T42Matt Wallace (+17500)277/ -310.000$36,255.00
    T54Julien Brun (n/a)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$26,190.00
    T54Daniel Hillier (+25000)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$26,190.00
    T54Kurt Kitayama (+8000)278/ -25.750$26,190.00
    T54Joakim Lagergren (+75000)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$26,190.00
    T54Joost Luiten (+15000)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$26,190.00
    T54Guido Migliozzi (+40000)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$26,190.00
    T60Eric Cole (+12500)279/ -14.600$23,220.00
    T60Harry Hall (+30000)279/ -14.600$23,220.00
    T60Lucas Herbert (+5500)279/ -14.600$23,220.00
    T60Justin Thomas (+4000)279/ -14.600$23,220.00
    T60Dale Whitnell (+75000)279/ -1n/a (non-member)$23,220.00
    T65Austin Eckroat (+17500)280/ E3.800$20,340.00
    T65Billy Horschel (+25000)280/ E3.800$20,340.00
    T65Ashun Wu (+75000)280/ En/a (non-member)$20,340.00
    T68Adri Arnaus (+40000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$19,170.00
    T68Gavin Green (+40000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$19,170.00
    T68Antoine Rozner (+20000)281/ 1n/a (non-member)$19,170.00
    T68Erik van Rooyen (+50000)281/ 13.125$19,170.00
    72K.H. Lee (+25000)282/ 22.800$18,720.00
    73Ben Taylor (+75000)283/ 32.700$18,540.00
    74Connor Syme (+50000)284/ 4n/a (non-member)$18,360.00
    75Dan Bradbury (+50000)285/ 5n/a (non-member)$18,180.00
    76Sami Valimaki (+40000)286/ 6n/a (non-member)$18,000.00
    77Matthew Jordan (+25000)287/ 7n/a (non-member)$17,820.00

