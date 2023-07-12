Big tickets ready to cash at Barbasol Championship

Last year’s winner, Trey Mullinax, had missed three of four cuts prior to this event. Could Higgs follow a similar blueprint in grabbing an unexpected trophy after a few lean weeks? Higgs is currently sitting 125th in the FedExCup standings and needs to start turning the gears if he wants a spot in the Playoffs. He has had his struggles off the tee and with his approach, but Higgs is 30th in Strokes Gained: Putting on TOUR this season. While he has not put it all together this year, all it takes is one low Thursday round to dial it back in and be in serious weekend contention.