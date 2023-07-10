Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline Genesis Scottish Open betting favorites

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+700) highlights eight of the top 10 in the OWGR teeing it up this week on the Firth of Forth, and he starts the week as the outright betting favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Texan will look to avenge one of his two MCs from the last calendar year after 73-72 (MC) last July. His first visit in 2021 saw him adapt quickly, posting 14-under the final 54 holes (T12) after opening with 72. Scrambling to find form before the final major off the season will not be an issue. His streak of top-10 finishes has reached six, and his run of T12 or better hit 17 straight after T4 at Travelers.