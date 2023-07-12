FRL: Sifting through the Scottish variables for an early leader at Renaissance

It’s no wonder you don’t hear too many First Round Leader “hunches” because even coming up with a gut feeling is difficult in this particular market. If you can’t tell by now, I think this is a particularly difficult week to come up with a First Round Leader selection. This is more of a “needle in a haystack” search than is the outright tournament winner already – and now with what seems to be a pretty random tournament, sans much history, and we’re combining European and American players. It really is a lot to try to wrap one’s head around, but as always we are going to have some fun with it and see if we can find ourselves immersed in a good sweat in the wee hours of Wednesday night/Thursday morning to kick off the Genesis Scottish Open.