Golfbet Insider: John Deere Classic

Cameron Young (-110 = Top 20) … Since we’ve added odds to my preview material, there have been guys who have fallen through the cracks that have developed as my work has evolved. For example, while I stand by endorsing this prop, it’s not necessarily because I believe in it. It’s just the shrewdest play. (He’s -225 for a top 40, so I didn’t even bother with that.) It’s based on his high ceiling and strength relative to the field, and neither of those dynamics come into play when a guy is omitted from the Power Rankings proper. The PGA TOUR sophomore doesn’t slump, but he’s had only one top-50 finish in his last seven starts (T32, U.S. Open). All but one of those was a major or a Designated event – a T57 in Canada – but he showcased his talent on those stages throughout his Rookie of the Year season in 2021-22, so our expectations have been getting knocked around. Further arguing the point, it’s why I’ve rostered him in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf . It’s exceptionally rare when I go off the board of the Power Rankings, but strategy demands that he’s available for me for defensive purposes. Gotta play both sides of the ball.