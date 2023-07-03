DFS Dish: Be wary of a top-heavy lineup strategy at high-variance John Deere Classic

One final note on the last two renewals of the Deere is how the DFS scoring has played out. Not a single $10K priced player on DraftKings returned value in either 2021 or 2022. And if you looked at the perfect DraftKings lineup possible over the last two years, only two of the 12 total roster spots would’ve been priced higher than $8,900. It seems as though there are no guaranteed “free squares” in DFS lineups at the Deere. Given that variance of golf in general, plus the parity in talent from the top end to the middle of this field, the balanced DFS lineup construction build presents quite the strong case.