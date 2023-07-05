PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Stat Pack: John Deere Classic

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Fireworks for America’s birthday will start the week and birdies and eagles at TPC Deere Run will finish the celebrations.

    J.T. Poston returns to defend his title and will lead a field of 156, including nine of the top 50 in the OWGR.

    TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, provides the perfect backdrop for another shootout on the PGA TOUR. The par 71 (7,286 yards) layout rewards the risk from tee to green, but once on the pristine putting surfaces, it’s time to start holing putts again this week.

    Last week 24 under was just good enough for a playoff. The average winning score here over the last five seasons is around 21-under par so the mindset will remain the same: Go low!

    A purse of $7.4 million will dole out $1.332 million to the winner, plus 500 FedExCup points.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Par-4 Scoring

    RankPlayer
    T4Denny McCarthy
    T6Kevin Yu
    T10Taylor Montgomery
    T15Aaron Baddeley
    T15Chris Kirk
    T15Nick Taylor
    T26Akshay Bhatia
    T26Russell Henley
    T26Stephan Jaeger
    T26Ben Martin, Brendon Todd

    The last four winners have led or co-led the field in this category. Only four of the 11 holes are over 450 yards, while five play 435 or less. Racking up birdies on the scorable holes is required again this week.

    Rounds in the 60s

    RankPlayer
    T2Eric Cole
    T2Stephan Jaeger
    T5Will Gordon
    T7KH Lee
    T9Ben Martin
    T9Patrick Rodgers
    T9Adam Schenk
    T17Brendon Todd
    T17Mark Hubbard
    T17Dylan Wu
    T20Ben An, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy

    With the average winning score hanging around 21 under, grinding out rounds at par will not work this week. The HIGHEST winning score since the move to TPC Deere Run in 2000 is 16 under. In the last decade, the highest winning score was 18 under. Paul Goydos once posted 59 here and didn’t win the tournament!

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    12Kevin Yu
    25Byeong-Hun An
    T27Russell Henley
    29Joseph Bramlett
    30Stephan Jaeger
    31Cameron Young
    32Chris Kirk
    33Alex Smalley
    34Ryan Palmer
    36Nick Taylor

    The key to victory in any shootout is providing the most chances to score. Finding the most fairways and GIR will allow the putter to heat up. The greens at TPC Deere Run are perfect L-93 Bentgrass. Running at 12 feet, putts will have plenty of chances to go in. The last seven winners were T18 or better, and Poston led the field last season. Glover was fourth in 2021.

