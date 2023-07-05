Betting Stat Pack: John Deere Classic

The key to victory in any shootout is providing the most chances to score. Finding the most fairways and GIR will allow the putter to heat up. The greens at TPC Deere Run are perfect L-93 Bentgrass. Running at 12 feet, putts will have plenty of chances to go in. The last seven winners were T18 or better, and Poston led the field last season. Glover was fourth in 2021.