Betting Stat Pack: John Deere Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Fireworks for America’s birthday will start the week and birdies and eagles at TPC Deere Run will finish the celebrations.
J.T. Poston returns to defend his title and will lead a field of 156, including nine of the top 50 in the OWGR.
TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, provides the perfect backdrop for another shootout on the PGA TOUR. The par 71 (7,286 yards) layout rewards the risk from tee to green, but once on the pristine putting surfaces, it’s time to start holing putts again this week.
Last week 24 under was just good enough for a playoff. The average winning score here over the last five seasons is around 21-under par so the mindset will remain the same: Go low!
A purse of $7.4 million will dole out $1.332 million to the winner, plus 500 FedExCup points.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|T4
|Denny McCarthy
|T6
|Kevin Yu
|T10
|Taylor Montgomery
|T15
|Aaron Baddeley
|T15
|Chris Kirk
|T15
|Nick Taylor
|T26
|Akshay Bhatia
|T26
|Russell Henley
|T26
|Stephan Jaeger
|T26
|Ben Martin, Brendon Todd
The last four winners have led or co-led the field in this category. Only four of the 11 holes are over 450 yards, while five play 435 or less. Racking up birdies on the scorable holes is required again this week.
|Rank
|Player
|T2
|Eric Cole
|T2
|Stephan Jaeger
|T5
|Will Gordon
|T7
|KH Lee
|T9
|Ben Martin
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers
|T9
|Adam Schenk
|T17
|Brendon Todd
|T17
|Mark Hubbard
|T17
|Dylan Wu
|T20
|Ben An, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy
With the average winning score hanging around 21 under, grinding out rounds at par will not work this week. The HIGHEST winning score since the move to TPC Deere Run in 2000 is 16 under. In the last decade, the highest winning score was 18 under. Paul Goydos once posted 59 here and didn’t win the tournament!
|Rank
|Player
|12
|Kevin Yu
|25
|Byeong-Hun An
|T27
|Russell Henley
|29
|Joseph Bramlett
|30
|Stephan Jaeger
|31
|Cameron Young
|32
|Chris Kirk
|33
|Alex Smalley
|34
|Ryan Palmer
|36
|Nick Taylor
The key to victory in any shootout is providing the most chances to score. Finding the most fairways and GIR will allow the putter to heat up. The greens at TPC Deere Run are perfect L-93 Bentgrass. Running at 12 feet, putts will have plenty of chances to go in. The last seven winners were T18 or better, and Poston led the field last season. Glover was fourth in 2021.
