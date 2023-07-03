Odds Outlook: Denny McCarthy among betting favorites to become latest first-time winner at John Deere

Joining Henley at the top of the BetMGM Sportsbook board is Denny McCarthy (+1400). He’ll be looking to lift the trophy for the first time on TOUR. Three of the last five winners at TPC Deere Run have been first-time winners on TOUR. McCarthy went close on the Bentgrass at the Memorial but was knocked out in a playoff by Viktor Hovland. He rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands two weeks ago after 60 in Round 1. Finishing T7, he picked up his 20th payday from 24 starts on the season and his third top ten from his last six starts. Last year he provided his best edition in four tries as he sat 16-under at the Par-71 (7,286 yards) 54 holes before cashing T6.