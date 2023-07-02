Rocket Mortgage Classic payouts and points: Rickie Fowler earns $1.58 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It was fitting that tee times in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic were moved up to as early as possible to accommodate the expectation of inclement weather, for the vibe of the eventual outcome presented an expectation that a drought was going to end. Yet, at the conclusion of regulation, it still was undetermined who would reign.
For the fourth time in six weeks, a playoff was needed to identify the champion, this time among Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadwin, each of whom was at 24-under 264 through four rounds. But it was Fowler who converted with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole, the only required in the playoff. It marked his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.
Despite the absence of collecting hardware for more than four years, Fowler was red-hot upon arrival to Detroit Golf Club, so it wasn’t surprising that he shared the lowest opening odds to win at BetMGM with defending champion Tony Finau. Each was at +1200. Finau missed the cut.
All droughts are relative, and Morikawa hasn’t yet gone a full two years since his last title at The Open Championship in 2021, but he has five career wins, including two majors, so the clock on him to prevail again ticks a little louder than most. He was second shortest at +1400.
Hadwin’s lone PGA TOUR victory was the 2017 Valspar Championship (when Morikawa was a sophomore at Cal-Berkeley), so even though he was +150 to be the Top Canadian, he was +5500 to win the tournament.
Elsewhere, Peter Kuest (+35000) made considerable noise as an open qualifier. He finished in a three-way share of fourth place. The top-10 finish exempts him into this week’s John Deere Classic.
The PGA TOUR University valedictorian, Ludvig Aberg, opened at an incredibly respectful +5000 and fulfilled the promise early by sitting just one stroke back of the 36-hole co-leaders, but the Swede backpedaled all the way to T40 after scoring 1-over on the weekend.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rickie Fowler (+1200)
|264/ -24
|500.000
|$1,584,000.00
|T2
|Adam Hadwin (+5500)
|264/ -24
|245.000
|$783,200.00
|T2
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|264/ -24
|245.000
|$783,200.00
|T4
|Taylor Moore (+5500)
|267/ -21
|115.000
|$370,333.34
|T4
|Lucas Glover (+25000)
|267/ -21
|115.000
|$370,333.33
|T4
|Peter Kuest (+35000)
|267/ -21
|n/a (non-member)
|$370,333.33
|7
|Adam Schenk (+10000)
|268/ -20
|90.000
|$297,000.00
|8
|Justin Lower (+25000)
|269/ -19
|85.000
|$275,000.00
|T9
|Brian Harman (+4000)
|270/ -18
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T9
|Stephan Jaeger (+5000)
|270/ -18
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T9
|Peter Malnati (+30000)
|270/ -18
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T9
|Alex Noren (+9000)
|270/ -18
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T9
|Aaron Rai (+6600)
|270/ -18
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T14
|Chris Kirk (+5500)
|271/ -17
|55.000
|$160,600.00
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith (+8000)
|271/ -17
|55.000
|$160,600.00
|T14
|Carl Yuan (+25000)
|271/ -17
|55.000
|$160,600.00
|T17
|Cam Davis (+3300)
|272/ -16
|48.000
|$129,800.00
|T17
|Zecheng Dou (+25000)
|272/ -16
|48.000
|$129,800.00
|T17
|Troy Merritt (+25000)
|272/ -16
|48.000
|$129,800.00
|T17
|Chad Ramey (+15000)
|272/ -16
|48.000
|$129,800.00
|T21
|Keegan Bradley (+2800)
|273/ -15
|41.000
|$99,586.67
|T21
|Max Homa (+1800)
|273/ -15
|41.000
|$99,586.67
|T21
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+6600)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$99,586.66
|T24
|MJ Daffue (+20000)
|274/ -14
|34.000
|$73,480.00
|T24
|Sungjae Im (+1800)
|274/ -14
|34.000
|$73,480.00
|T24
|Vincent Norrman (+15000)
|274/ -14
|34.000
|$73,480.00
|T24
|Davis Thompson (+20000)
|274/ -14
|34.000
|$73,480.00
|T24
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|274/ -14
|34.000
|$73,480.00
|T29
|Sam Bennett (+10000)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$58,960.00
|T29
|Chez Reavie (+9000)
|275/ -13
|27.250
|$58,960.00
|T29
|Brett Stegmaier (+100000)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$58,960.00
|T29
|Callum Tarren (+15000)
|275/ -13
|27.250
|$58,960.00
|T33
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.58
|T33
|Ben Griffin (+15000)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.57
|T33
|Chesson Hadley (+20000)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.57
|T33
|Garrick Higgo (+15000)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.57
|T33
|Ryan Palmer (+8000)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.57
|T33
|Davis Riley (+8000)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.57
|T33
|J.J. Spaun (+8000)
|276/ -12
|20.071
|$45,948.57
|T40
|Ludvig Aberg (+5000)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T40
|Trevor Cone (+50000)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T40
|Satoshi Kodaira (+40000)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T40
|Kelly Kraft (+40000)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T40
|Sam Ryder (+15000)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T40
|Adam Svensson (+12500)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T40
|Vince Whaley (+35000)
|277/ -11
|13.071
|$33,000.00
|T47
|Tyler Duncan (+25000)
|278/ -10
|9.000
|$23,707.20
|T47
|Brice Garnett (+50000)
|278/ -10
|9.000
|$23,707.20
|T47
|Russell Knox (+40000)
|278/ -10
|9.000
|$23,707.20
|T47
|Alex Smalley (+5000)
|278/ -10
|9.000
|$23,707.20
|T47
|Kevin Tway (+25000)
|278/ -10
|9.000
|$23,707.20
|T52
|Luke Donald (+35000)
|279/ -9
|6.750
|$21,076.00
|T52
|Harry Higgs (+25000)
|279/ -9
|6.750
|$21,076.00
|T52
|Kyle Reifers (+50000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,076.00
|T52
|Carson Young (+12500)
|279/ -9
|6.750
|$21,076.00
|T56
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Ryan Gerard (+25000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Nate Lashley (+9000)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Greyson Sigg (+12500)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Scott Stallings (+15000)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Robert Streb (+60000)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Brendon Todd (+8000)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T56
|Nick Watney (+100000)
|280/ -8
|5.100
|$19,888.00
|T64
|Charley Hoffman (+17500)
|281/ -7
|3.700
|$18,656.00
|T64
|Chase Johnson (+75000)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,656.00
|T64
|Andrew Landry (+75000)
|281/ -7
|3.700
|$18,656.00
|T64
|Hank Lebioda (+50000)
|281/ -7
|3.700
|$18,656.00
|T64
|Ryan Moore (+35000)
|281/ -7
|3.700
|$18,656.00
|T64
|Sepp Straka (+5000)
|281/ -7
|3.700
|$18,656.00
|T70
|Zach Johnson (+20000)
|282/ -6
|2.850
|$17,776.00
|T70
|Martin Laird (+35000)
|282/ -6
|2.850
|$17,776.00
|T70
|S.Y. Noh (n/a)
|282/ -6
|2.850
|$17,776.00
|T70
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|282/ -6
|2.850
|$17,776.00
|T74
|Will Gordon (+12500)
|283/ -5
|2.450
|$17,072.00
|T74
|S.H. Kim (+10000)
|283/ -5
|2.450
|$17,072.00
|T74
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|283/ -5
|2.450
|$17,072.00
|T74
|Danny Willett (+20000)
|283/ -5
|2.450
|$17,072.00
|T78
|Justin Suh (+8000)
|284/ -4
|2.100
|$16,456.00
|T78
|Matt Wallace (+12500)
|284/ -4
|2.100
|$16,456.00
|T78
|Kyle Westmoreland (+50000)
|284/ -4
|2.100
|$16,456.00
|T81
|Ryan Brehm (+75000)
|285/ -3
|1.850
|$16,016.00
|T81
|Henrik Norlander (+30000)
|285/ -3
|1.850
|$16,016.00
|T83
|Paul Haley II (+50000)
|287/ -1
|1.650
|$15,664.00
|T83
|Matthias Schwab (+50000)
|287/ -1
|1.650
|$15,664.00
