23H AGO

Rocket Mortgage Classic payouts and points: Rickie Fowler earns $1.58 million and 500 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It was fitting that tee times in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic were moved up to as early as possible to accommodate the expectation of inclement weather, for the vibe of the eventual outcome presented an expectation that a drought was going to end. Yet, at the conclusion of regulation, it still was undetermined who would reign.

    For the fourth time in six weeks, a playoff was needed to identify the champion, this time among Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadwin, each of whom was at 24-under 264 through four rounds. But it was Fowler who converted with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole, the only required in the playoff. It marked his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.

    Despite the absence of collecting hardware for more than four years, Fowler was red-hot upon arrival to Detroit Golf Club, so it wasn’t surprising that he shared the lowest opening odds to win at BetMGM with defending champion Tony Finau. Each was at +1200. Finau missed the cut.

    All droughts are relative, and Morikawa hasn’t yet gone a full two years since his last title at The Open Championship in 2021, but he has five career wins, including two majors, so the clock on him to prevail again ticks a little louder than most. He was second shortest at +1400.

    Hadwin’s lone PGA TOUR victory was the 2017 Valspar Championship (when Morikawa was a sophomore at Cal-Berkeley), so even though he was +150 to be the Top Canadian, he was +5500 to win the tournament.

    Elsewhere, Peter Kuest (+35000) made considerable noise as an open qualifier. He finished in a three-way share of fourth place. The top-10 finish exempts him into this week’s John Deere Classic.

    The PGA TOUR University valedictorian, Ludvig Aberg, opened at an incredibly respectful +5000 and fulfilled the promise early by sitting just one stroke back of the 36-hole co-leaders, but the Swede backpedaled all the way to T40 after scoring 1-over on the weekend.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Rickie Fowler (+1200)264/ -24500.000$1,584,000.00
    T2Adam Hadwin (+5500)264/ -24245.000$783,200.00
    T2Collin Morikawa (+1400)264/ -24245.000$783,200.00
    T4Taylor Moore (+5500)267/ -21115.000$370,333.34
    T4Lucas Glover (+25000)267/ -21115.000$370,333.33
    T4Peter Kuest (+35000)267/ -21n/a (non-member)$370,333.33
    7Adam Schenk (+10000)268/ -2090.000$297,000.00
    8Justin Lower (+25000)269/ -1985.000$275,000.00
    T9Brian Harman (+4000)270/ -1870.000$222,200.00
    T9Stephan Jaeger (+5000)270/ -1870.000$222,200.00
    T9Peter Malnati (+30000)270/ -1870.000$222,200.00
    T9Alex Noren (+9000)270/ -1870.000$222,200.00
    T9Aaron Rai (+6600)270/ -1870.000$222,200.00
    T14Chris Kirk (+5500)271/ -1755.000$160,600.00
    T14Taylor Pendrith (+8000)271/ -1755.000$160,600.00
    T14Carl Yuan (+25000)271/ -1755.000$160,600.00
    T17Cam Davis (+3300)272/ -1648.000$129,800.00
    T17Zecheng Dou (+25000)272/ -1648.000$129,800.00
    T17Troy Merritt (+25000)272/ -1648.000$129,800.00
    T17Chad Ramey (+15000)272/ -1648.000$129,800.00
    T21Keegan Bradley (+2800)273/ -1541.000$99,586.67
    T21Max Homa (+1800)273/ -1541.000$99,586.67
    T21Nicolai Hojgaard (+6600)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$99,586.66
    T24MJ Daffue (+20000)274/ -1434.000$73,480.00
    T24Sungjae Im (+1800)274/ -1434.000$73,480.00
    T24Vincent Norrman (+15000)274/ -1434.000$73,480.00
    T24Davis Thompson (+20000)274/ -1434.000$73,480.00
    T24Dylan Wu (+15000)274/ -1434.000$73,480.00
    T29Sam Bennett (+10000)275/ -13n/a (non-member)$58,960.00
    T29Chez Reavie (+9000)275/ -1327.250$58,960.00
    T29Brett Stegmaier (+100000)275/ -13n/a (non-member)$58,960.00
    T29Callum Tarren (+15000)275/ -1327.250$58,960.00
    T33Doug Ghim (+6600)276/ -1220.071$45,948.58
    T33Ben Griffin (+15000)276/ -1220.071$45,948.57
    T33Chesson Hadley (+20000)276/ -1220.071$45,948.57
    T33Garrick Higgo (+15000)276/ -1220.071$45,948.57
    T33Ryan Palmer (+8000)276/ -1220.071$45,948.57
    T33Davis Riley (+8000)276/ -1220.071$45,948.57
    T33J.J. Spaun (+8000)276/ -1220.071$45,948.57
    T40Ludvig Aberg (+5000)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T40Trevor Cone (+50000)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T40Satoshi Kodaira (+40000)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T40Kelly Kraft (+40000)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T40Sam Ryder (+15000)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T40Adam Svensson (+12500)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T40Vince Whaley (+35000)277/ -1113.071$33,000.00
    T47Tyler Duncan (+25000)278/ -109.000$23,707.20
    T47Brice Garnett (+50000)278/ -109.000$23,707.20
    T47Russell Knox (+40000)278/ -109.000$23,707.20
    T47Alex Smalley (+5000)278/ -109.000$23,707.20
    T47Kevin Tway (+25000)278/ -109.000$23,707.20
    T52Luke Donald (+35000)279/ -96.750$21,076.00
    T52Harry Higgs (+25000)279/ -96.750$21,076.00
    T52Kyle Reifers (+50000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$21,076.00
    T52Carson Young (+12500)279/ -96.750$21,076.00
    T56Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T56Ryan Gerard (+25000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$19,888.00
    T56Nate Lashley (+9000)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T56Greyson Sigg (+12500)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T56Scott Stallings (+15000)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T56Robert Streb (+60000)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T56Brendon Todd (+8000)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T56Nick Watney (+100000)280/ -85.100$19,888.00
    T64Charley Hoffman (+17500)281/ -73.700$18,656.00
    T64Chase Johnson (+75000)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$18,656.00
    T64Andrew Landry (+75000)281/ -73.700$18,656.00
    T64Hank Lebioda (+50000)281/ -73.700$18,656.00
    T64Ryan Moore (+35000)281/ -73.700$18,656.00
    T64Sepp Straka (+5000)281/ -73.700$18,656.00
    T70Zach Johnson (+20000)282/ -62.850$17,776.00
    T70Martin Laird (+35000)282/ -62.850$17,776.00
    T70S.Y. Noh (n/a)282/ -62.850$17,776.00
    T70Robby Shelton (+25000)282/ -62.850$17,776.00
    T74Will Gordon (+12500)283/ -52.450$17,072.00
    T74S.H. Kim (+10000)283/ -52.450$17,072.00
    T74Sam Stevens (+10000)283/ -52.450$17,072.00
    T74Danny Willett (+20000)283/ -52.450$17,072.00
    T78Justin Suh (+8000)284/ -42.100$16,456.00
    T78Matt Wallace (+12500)284/ -42.100$16,456.00
    T78Kyle Westmoreland (+50000)284/ -42.100$16,456.00
    T81Ryan Brehm (+75000)285/ -31.850$16,016.00
    T81Henrik Norlander (+30000)285/ -31.850$16,016.00
    T83Paul Haley II (+50000)287/ -11.650$15,664.00
    T83Matthias Schwab (+50000)287/ -11.650$15,664.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him.

    PGA TOUR
