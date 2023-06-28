Golfbet Insider: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Now, he’s already added his debut at the Rocket Mortgage, and he promises to be on a week-to-week parade of if-then decisions concerning his schedule, but it’s pointless to save a start for the TOUR Championship where he’s been a beast. If he advances all the way to East Lake this season, it will have been due to at least one outstanding result, but most likely no less than two. So, the smart strategy really is the only strategy. If you’re of the confidence that he’s going to rise to the occasion(s), just as he did at TPC River Highlands, then roster him as often as you can without pause.