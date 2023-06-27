Betting Stat Pack: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Folks, the winning totals have been 26-under, 18-under, 23-under and 25-under. There's no mystery as to what is required this week! In a shootout, the first item of business is finding Greens In Regulation. Detroit Golf Club has provided some of the easiest targets to hit, ranking in the top 10 of GIR found the last four seasons. Everyone is going to hit 'em! We need to find who is going to cash in on the Bent/Poa surfaces running at a very comfortable 11.5 feet on the Stimpmeter.