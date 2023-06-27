Betting Stat Pack: Rocket Mortgage Classic
2 Min Read
The most important statistics ahead of this week's event
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The two-week swing through the Midwest begins this week at Detroit Golf Club and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Tony Finau returns to defend his title and leads a field of 156, including 13 of the top 50 in the OWGR.
This is the fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with each iteration held on Donald Ross’ 1916 design.. The par-72 layout will be the first time that four par-5 holes have been in action since the Memorial Tournament in late May.
Stretching to 7,370 yards, the composite course will require players to go low again this week.
The $8.8 million purse will dole out $1.545 million to the winner, plus 500 FedExCup points.
Key statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats are from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|T4
|Tony Finau
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|6
|Kevin Chappell
|T7
|Collin Morikawa
|T10
|Rickie Fowler
|T10
|Justin Thomas
|T10
|Davis Thompson
|T14
|Tom Kim
|T14
|Ryan Palmer
|T14
|Kevin Yu
Finau extended the streak of winners ranking first or T2 in this category to three consecutive seasons. Only Nate Lashley, who won by six shots in the inaugural event in 2019, finished outside the top two. He was hardly a slouch at T5! Three of the four five-shot holes don't exceed 580 yards and will be target practice again this year. Last season, 18 players posted 10-under or better on this quartet.
Putting: Birdie-or-better percentage
|Rank
|Player
|4
|Max Homa
|9
|Tony Finau
|10
|Sahith Theegala
|11
|Sam Ryder
|14
|Eric Cole
|15
|Sungjae Im
|17
|Rickie Fowler
|18
|Justin Thomas
|24
|Keegan Bradley
|T25
|Byeong-Hun An
|T25
|Patton Kizzire
Folks, the winning totals have been 26-under, 18-under, 23-under and 25-under. There's no mystery as to what is required this week! In a shootout, the first item of business is finding Greens In Regulation. Detroit Golf Club has provided some of the easiest targets to hit, ranking in the top 10 of GIR found the last four seasons. Everyone is going to hit 'em! We need to find who is going to cash in on the Bent/Poa surfaces running at a very comfortable 11.5 feet on the Stimpmeter.
|Rank
|Player
|3
|Tony Finau
|5
|Max Homa
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|T14
|Collin Morikawa
|T14
|Kevin Yu
|16
|Will Gordon
|17
|Dylan Wu
|18
|Harry Hall
|T20
|Sungjae Im
Taylor Pendrith led the field with 28 birdies at Detroit GC last season. He shared the 54-hole lead and finished T2. Finau circled 27 of them and won the tournament. Stephan Jaeger also signed for 27 and finished solo fifth. Patrick Cantlay was next with 24 and shared second with Pendrith. The TPC River Highlands-Detroit Golf Club-TPC Deere Run run through the schedule will require the pencils to be sharpened early and often. Summertime = BirdieTime.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org