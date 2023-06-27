DFS Dish: Embrace some variance with lineups for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Now that we have the safe play out of the way, let’s get the stomach churning a little with Aaron Rai. Rai has played quite well recently with three top-25 finishes in his last three PGA TOUR starts. The strength of his game is very similar to Matsuyama’s in that he’s one of the top players in the field in Scoring, Strokes Gained Approach, and Ball Striking. And you guessed it…not too good with the putter. But take heart, a positive putting trend could be developing as he’s gained strokes putting in his last two starts. The price on DraftKings ($7,800) feels just about right and allows plenty of room to puzzle together a solid lineup.