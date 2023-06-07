Course Spotlight: Get to know Oakdale Golf and Country Club

There have been three architects who have worked on Oakdale: Stanley Thompson, Robbie Robinson, and Ian Andrew. Andrew’s work wrapped up in 2018. I reached out to Ian Andrew to gain his perspective on the skills needed to contend. Starting from the tee, he believes players will need accuracy over power. The fairways will be narrower than TOUR width and sit at funny angles. The rough will be lush. I believe the course will play much like the rotation at Pebble Beach or Harbour Town.