Midway Musings: Past champions rise at Muirfield Village
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
DUBLIN, Ohio. – We’ve hit the halfway point at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and it’s some former champions who are punctuating the leaderboard in ominous positions.
The 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama stormed up the leaderboard on Friday with a 7-under 65 placing him 7 under for the week and just one off the lead. He’s one behind Justin Suh (+900) who carded a 66 to move to 8 under.
But while Matsuyama is now +450 to win with BetMGM Sportsbook, it’s another former champion who has taken favoritism.
Patrick Cantlay, the 2019 and 2021 winner, is into +350 to make it a third title at Jack’s Place, after he moved to 6 under following a 67. He shares third place with David Lipsky (+3500).
Stalking them all is 2020 champion Jon Rahm who is now +600 after his second consecutive round of 70 to sit 4 under and tied for sixth. Rory McIlroy (+850) joins him with four others in a tie for sixth.
Former PLAYERS champion Si Woo Kim (+1600) is in a tie for fifth with Mark Hubbard (+5000).
Let’s break down the talking points over the first 36 holes and try to get a hold on what’s to come over the next 36.
