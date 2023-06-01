PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
What's in Steph Curry's Bag?

Equipment

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is widely regarded as one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history, and he’s a sharpshooter on the golf course, too.

    The four-time NBA champion boasts a +1.3 handicap, and he was recently named the 2023 Ambassador of Golf.

    During the pro-am at the Memorial this week, the nine-time NBA All-Star teed it up alongside Jordan Spieth, and GolfWRX.com was there to take a peek in his bag.

    What's in Stephen Curry's golf bag?


    Curry, who extended a partnership with Callaway Golf early in 2023, plays a full bag of clubs from the company.

    Check out Steph Curry’s WITB below.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X

    Steph Curry’s Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond at 9 degrees. (GolfWRX)

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees @15.2)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

    Utility: Callaway X21 Tour (19 degrees @18.5)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 10 X

    Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5

    Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, 56-10S@55, 60-08Z)
    Shafts: Project X 6.0

    Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize

