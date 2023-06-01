What's in Steph Curry's Bag?
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is widely regarded as one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history, and he’s a sharpshooter on the golf course, too.
The four-time NBA champion boasts a +1.3 handicap, and he was recently named the 2023 Ambassador of Golf.
During the pro-am at the Memorial this week, the nine-time NBA All-Star teed it up alongside Jordan Spieth, and GolfWRX.com was there to take a peek in his bag.
What's in Stephen Curry's golf bag?
Curry, who extended a partnership with Callaway Golf early in 2023, plays a full bag of clubs from the company.
Check out Steph Curry’s WITB below.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X
Steph Curry’s Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond at 9 degrees. (GolfWRX)
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees @15.2)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Utility: Callaway X21 Tour (19 degrees @18.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 10 X
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, 56-10S@55, 60-08Z)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize