PGA Championship payouts and points

1 Min Read

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The drive for five arrived at its destination. It was the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, and Brooks Koepka was in total control behind the wheel.

    Koepka led outright entering the final lap of the 105th PGA Championship and crossed the finish line in 9-under 271 to prevail by two over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

    It’s Koepka’s fifth career victory in a major and third in the men’s major hosted by the PGA of America (2018, 2019). For this latest achievement, he earns $3.15 million of a record purse of $17.5 million.

    While Koepka has been that and done that time and again, what’s surprising is that he opened at an outrageous +3300 to win at BetMGM. Consider that just six weeks ago he shared runner-up honors at the Masters where he was +1800 to win pre-tournament.

    Scheffler (+1400 to win) was chasing his second victory in a major (2022 Masters), while Hovland (+3000) settles for remaining in pursuit of his first.

    Tournament favorite Jon Rahm (+1200) was not a factor en route to a four-way tie for 50th.

    The darling of Oak Hill this week, PGA Professional Michael Block, finished T15 and earned an exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship. He was +250000 to win.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points earnedEARNINGS
    1Brooks Koepka (+3300)271/ -9Not eligible$3,150,000.00
    T2Viktor Hovland (+3000)273/ -7270.000$1,540,000.00
    T2Scottie Scheffler (+1400)273/ -7270.000$1,540,000.00
    T4Cam Davis (+20000)277/ -3126.667$720,000.00
    T4Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)277/ -3Not eligible$720,000.00
    T4Kurt Kitayama (+15000)277/ -3126.667$720,000.00
    T7Rory McIlroy (+1400)278/ -297.000$555,000.00
    T7Sepp Straka (+20000)278/ -297.000$555,000.00
    T9Patrick Cantlay (+2200)279/ -182.333$465,000.00
    T9Justin Rose (+6600)279/ -182.333$465,000.00
    T9Cameron Smith (+1600)279/ -1Not eligible$465,000.00
    T12Corey Conners (+8000)280/ E68.000$365,000.00
    T12Shane Lowry (+3300)280/ E68.000$365,000.00
    T12Victor Perez (+25000)280/ ENot eligible$365,000.00
    T15Michael Block (+250000)281/ 1Not eligible$288,333.33
    T15Eric Cole (+30000)281/ 159.000$288,333.33
    T15Tyrrell Hatton (+6600)281/ 159.000$288,333.33
    T18Tommy Fleetwood (+5000)282/ 250.840$214,400.00
    T18Min Woo Lee (+12500)282/ 2Not eligible$214,400.00
    T18Mito Pereira (+10000)282/ 250.840$214,400.00
    T18Patrick Reed (+8000)282/ 2Not eligible$214,400.00
    T18Xander Schauffele (+2000)282/ 250.840$214,400.00
    T23Ryan Fox (+25000)283/ 3Not eligible$165,000.00
    T23Matt NeSmith (+35000)283/ 342.122$165,000.00
    T23Alex Smalley (+35000)283/ 342.122$165,000.00
    T26Hayden Buckley (+22500)284/ 436.833$135,000.00
    T26Collin Morikawa (+2200)284/ 436.833$135,000.00
    T26Justin Suh (+25000)284/ 436.833$135,000.00
    T29Keegan Bradley (+10000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Chris Kirk (+15000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29K.H. Lee (+20000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Denny McCarthy (+12500)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Taylor Pendrith (+25000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Patrick Rodgers (+17500)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Adam Scott (+8000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Jordan Spieth (+2000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Callum Tarren (+50000)285/ 525.706$90,136.36
    T29Harold Varner III (+12500)285/ 5Not eligible$90,136.36
    T40Thomas Detry (+25000)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Adam Hadwin (+15000)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Lucas Herbert (+22500)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Beau Hossler (+20000)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Adrian Meronk (+15000)286/ 6Not eligible$46,900.00
    T40Thomas Pieters (+25000)286/ 6Not eligible$46,900.00
    T40J.T. Poston (+30000)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Chez Reavie (+50000)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Adam Svensson (+25000)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T40Sahith Theegala (+6600)286/ 613.600$46,900.00
    T50Padraig Harrington (+40000)287/ 78.783$37,625.00
    T50Nicolai Hojgaard (+20000)287/ 7Not eligible$37,625.00
    T50Stephan Jaeger (+15000)287/ 78.783$37,625.00
    T50Jon Rahm (+1200)287/ 78.783$37,625.00
    54Dean Burmester (+20000)288/ 8Not eligible$36,000.00
    T55Lee Hodges (+40000)289/ 96.573$35,000.00
    T55Max Homa (+5000)289/ 96.573$35,000.00
    T55Dustin Johnson (+1800)289/ 9Not eligible$35,000.00
    T58Tom Hoge (+15000)290/ 105.780$33,250.00
    T58Zach Johnson (+40000)290/ 105.780$33,250.00
    T58Phil Mickelson (+20000)290/ 10Not eligible$33,250.00
    T58Keith Mitchell (+10000)290/ 105.780$33,250.00
    T62Rikuya Hoshino (+25000)291/ 11Not eligible$31,500.00
    T62Sihwan Kim (+200000)291/ 11Not eligible$31,500.00
    T62Thriston Lawrence (+75000)291/ 11Not eligible$31,500.00
    T65Pablo Larrazabal (+50000)292/ 12Not eligible$29,750.00
    T65Taylor Montgomery (+20000)292/ 124.193$29,750.00
    T65Justin Thomas (+1400)292/ 124.193$29,750.00
    T65Matt Wallace (+25000)292/ 124.193$29,750.00
    T69Joel Dahmen (+30000)293/ 133.438$28,000.00
    T69Yannik Paul (+20000)293/ 13Not eligible$28,000.00
    T69Ben Taylor (+50000)293/ 133.438$28,000.00
    T72Tony Finau (+5000)295/ 153.060$26,500.00
    T72Taylor Moore (+12500)295/ 153.060$26,500.00
    T72Sam Stevens (+25000)295/ 153.060$26,500.00
    75Mark Hubbard (+35000)298/ 182.833$25,500.00
    76Kazuki Higa (+75000)300/ 20Not eligible$25,000.00

