PGA Championship payouts and points
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The drive for five arrived at its destination. It was the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, and Brooks Koepka was in total control behind the wheel.
Koepka led outright entering the final lap of the 105th PGA Championship and crossed the finish line in 9-under 271 to prevail by two over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.
It’s Koepka’s fifth career victory in a major and third in the men’s major hosted by the PGA of America (2018, 2019). For this latest achievement, he earns $3.15 million of a record purse of $17.5 million.
While Koepka has been that and done that time and again, what’s surprising is that he opened at an outrageous +3300 to win at BetMGM. Consider that just six weeks ago he shared runner-up honors at the Masters where he was +1800 to win pre-tournament.
Scheffler (+1400 to win) was chasing his second victory in a major (2022 Masters), while Hovland (+3000) settles for remaining in pursuit of his first.
Tournament favorite Jon Rahm (+1200) was not a factor en route to a four-way tie for 50th.
The darling of Oak Hill this week, PGA Professional Michael Block, finished T15 and earned an exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship. He was +250000 to win.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points earned
|EARNINGS
|1
|Brooks Koepka (+3300)
|271/ -9
|Not eligible
|$3,150,000.00
|T2
|Viktor Hovland (+3000)
|273/ -7
|270.000
|$1,540,000.00
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler (+1400)
|273/ -7
|270.000
|$1,540,000.00
|T4
|Cam Davis (+20000)
|277/ -3
|126.667
|$720,000.00
|T4
|Bryson DeChambeau (+3300)
|277/ -3
|Not eligible
|$720,000.00
|T4
|Kurt Kitayama (+15000)
|277/ -3
|126.667
|$720,000.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy (+1400)
|278/ -2
|97.000
|$555,000.00
|T7
|Sepp Straka (+20000)
|278/ -2
|97.000
|$555,000.00
|T9
|Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
|279/ -1
|82.333
|$465,000.00
|T9
|Justin Rose (+6600)
|279/ -1
|82.333
|$465,000.00
|T9
|Cameron Smith (+1600)
|279/ -1
|Not eligible
|$465,000.00
|T12
|Corey Conners (+8000)
|280/ E
|68.000
|$365,000.00
|T12
|Shane Lowry (+3300)
|280/ E
|68.000
|$365,000.00
|T12
|Victor Perez (+25000)
|280/ E
|Not eligible
|$365,000.00
|T15
|Michael Block (+250000)
|281/ 1
|Not eligible
|$288,333.33
|T15
|Eric Cole (+30000)
|281/ 1
|59.000
|$288,333.33
|T15
|Tyrrell Hatton (+6600)
|281/ 1
|59.000
|$288,333.33
|T18
|Tommy Fleetwood (+5000)
|282/ 2
|50.840
|$214,400.00
|T18
|Min Woo Lee (+12500)
|282/ 2
|Not eligible
|$214,400.00
|T18
|Mito Pereira (+10000)
|282/ 2
|50.840
|$214,400.00
|T18
|Patrick Reed (+8000)
|282/ 2
|Not eligible
|$214,400.00
|T18
|Xander Schauffele (+2000)
|282/ 2
|50.840
|$214,400.00
|T23
|Ryan Fox (+25000)
|283/ 3
|Not eligible
|$165,000.00
|T23
|Matt NeSmith (+35000)
|283/ 3
|42.122
|$165,000.00
|T23
|Alex Smalley (+35000)
|283/ 3
|42.122
|$165,000.00
|T26
|Hayden Buckley (+22500)
|284/ 4
|36.833
|$135,000.00
|T26
|Collin Morikawa (+2200)
|284/ 4
|36.833
|$135,000.00
|T26
|Justin Suh (+25000)
|284/ 4
|36.833
|$135,000.00
|T29
|Keegan Bradley (+10000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Chris Kirk (+15000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|K.H. Lee (+20000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Denny McCarthy (+12500)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Taylor Pendrith (+25000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers (+17500)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Adam Scott (+8000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Jordan Spieth (+2000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Callum Tarren (+50000)
|285/ 5
|25.706
|$90,136.36
|T29
|Harold Varner III (+12500)
|285/ 5
|Not eligible
|$90,136.36
|T40
|Thomas Detry (+25000)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Adam Hadwin (+15000)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Lucas Herbert (+22500)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Beau Hossler (+20000)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Adrian Meronk (+15000)
|286/ 6
|Not eligible
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Thomas Pieters (+25000)
|286/ 6
|Not eligible
|$46,900.00
|T40
|J.T. Poston (+30000)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Chez Reavie (+50000)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Adam Svensson (+25000)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T40
|Sahith Theegala (+6600)
|286/ 6
|13.600
|$46,900.00
|T50
|Padraig Harrington (+40000)
|287/ 7
|8.783
|$37,625.00
|T50
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+20000)
|287/ 7
|Not eligible
|$37,625.00
|T50
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|287/ 7
|8.783
|$37,625.00
|T50
|Jon Rahm (+1200)
|287/ 7
|8.783
|$37,625.00
|54
|Dean Burmester (+20000)
|288/ 8
|Not eligible
|$36,000.00
|T55
|Lee Hodges (+40000)
|289/ 9
|6.573
|$35,000.00
|T55
|Max Homa (+5000)
|289/ 9
|6.573
|$35,000.00
|T55
|Dustin Johnson (+1800)
|289/ 9
|Not eligible
|$35,000.00
|T58
|Tom Hoge (+15000)
|290/ 10
|5.780
|$33,250.00
|T58
|Zach Johnson (+40000)
|290/ 10
|5.780
|$33,250.00
|T58
|Phil Mickelson (+20000)
|290/ 10
|Not eligible
|$33,250.00
|T58
|Keith Mitchell (+10000)
|290/ 10
|5.780
|$33,250.00
|T62
|Rikuya Hoshino (+25000)
|291/ 11
|Not eligible
|$31,500.00
|T62
|Sihwan Kim (+200000)
|291/ 11
|Not eligible
|$31,500.00
|T62
|Thriston Lawrence (+75000)
|291/ 11
|Not eligible
|$31,500.00
|T65
|Pablo Larrazabal (+50000)
|292/ 12
|Not eligible
|$29,750.00
|T65
|Taylor Montgomery (+20000)
|292/ 12
|4.193
|$29,750.00
|T65
|Justin Thomas (+1400)
|292/ 12
|4.193
|$29,750.00
|T65
|Matt Wallace (+25000)
|292/ 12
|4.193
|$29,750.00
|T69
|Joel Dahmen (+30000)
|293/ 13
|3.438
|$28,000.00
|T69
|Yannik Paul (+20000)
|293/ 13
|Not eligible
|$28,000.00
|T69
|Ben Taylor (+50000)
|293/ 13
|3.438
|$28,000.00
|T72
|Tony Finau (+5000)
|295/ 15
|3.060
|$26,500.00
|T72
|Taylor Moore (+12500)
|295/ 15
|3.060
|$26,500.00
|T72
|Sam Stevens (+25000)
|295/ 15
|3.060
|$26,500.00
|75
|Mark Hubbard (+35000)
|298/ 18
|2.833
|$25,500.00
|76
|Kazuki Higa (+75000)
|300/ 20
|Not eligible
|$25,000.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.