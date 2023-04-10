PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Masters Tournament payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $3.24 million and 600 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    ¡Vaya, que campeón!

    Jon Rahm won the Masters. At 12-under 276, the Spaniard prevailed by four strokes.

    Of course the Spaniard won the Masters. In the last 12 months and through his title at Augusta National on Sunday, Rahm has seven victories worldwide. He’s part of the cutesy “Big 3,” but the other two – Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy – have but a combined seven wins since Scheffler won the first of his three contributing to the time frame at the 2022 Masters.

    For that reason among many, the trio lined up as favorites to emerge with the green jacket at the 87th edition of the Masters. McIlroy was shortest at +1000 at BetMGM, and then missed the cut. Rahm was tied for second-shortest at +1200 with Scheffler, who finished in a four-way tie for 10th, and Justin Thomas, who also missed the cut.

    Despite that relative value on the odds board, it still is nice to get it for Rahm no matter the tournament because of his winning percentage. Assuming he commits to defending his title at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at the end of April, his opening odds could be one-half or even one-third what was available for the first major of the season.

    Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson split runner-up honors with four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who was in pursuit of his first at the Masters. Mickelson opened at +15000 to win, but he was available at +20000 on Wednesday, April 5. On the same day, Koepka, who opened at +1800 to win, was +3300.

    While Koepka shared the first-round lead (with Rahm and Viktor Hovland) and held sole possession of the top spot after the weather-impacted second and third rounds, Mickelson’s rise into his finishing position was fueled by a field-low 65 in the finale.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONPLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Jon Rahm (+1200)276/ -12600.000$3,240,000.00
    T2Brooks Koepka (+1800)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$1,584,000.00
    T2Phil Mickelson (+15000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$1,584,000.00
    T4Russell Henley (+8000)281/ -7126.667$744,000.00
    T4Patrick Reed (+6600)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$744,000.00
    T4Jordan Spieth (+2000)281/ -7126.667$744,000.00
    T7Viktor Hovland (+2200)282/ -697.000$580,500.00
    T7Cameron Young (+10000)282/ -697.000$580,500.00
    9Sahith Theegala (+10000)283/ -588.000$522,000.00
    T10Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)284/ -474.750$432,000.00
    T10Collin Morikawa (+1800)284/ -474.750$432,000.00
    T10Xander Schauffele (+2200)284/ -474.750$432,000.00
    T10Scottie Scheffler (+1200)284/ -474.750$432,000.00
    T14Patrick Cantlay (+2200)285/ -362.500$333,000.00
    T14Gary Woodland (+10000)285/ -362.500$333,000.00
    T16Sungjae Im (+4000)286/ -252.886$261,000.00
    T16Tom Kim (+5000)286/ -252.886$261,000.00
    T16Shane Lowry (+4000)286/ -252.886$261,000.00
    T16Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)286/ -252.886$261,000.00
    T16Joaquin Niemann (+5000)286/ -2n/a (non-member)$261,000.00
    T16Justin Rose (+6600)286/ -252.886$261,000.00
    T16Sam Bennett - a (+75000)286/ -2n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T23Keegan Bradley (+11000)287/ -142.122$187,200.00
    T23Chris Kirk (+100000)287/ -142.122$187,200.00
    T23K.H. Lee (+25000)287/ -142.122$187,200.00
    T26Tony Finau (+4000)288/ E36.833$147,000.00
    T26Ryan Fox (+12500)288/ En/a (non-member)$147,000.00
    T26Scott Stallings (+30000)288/ E36.833$147,000.00
    T29Sam Burns (+4000)289/ 130.883$125,100.00
    T29Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)289/ 130.883$125,100.00
    T29Si Woo Kim (+10000)289/ 130.883$125,100.00
    T29Harold Varner III (+12500)289/ 1n/a (non-member)$125,100.00
    33Tommy Fleetwood (+6600)291/ 326.633$111,600.00
    T34Talor Gooch (+12500)292/ 4n/a (non-member)$97,200.00
    T34Tyrrell Hatton (+5000)292/ 422.667$97,200.00
    T34Zach Johnson (+30000)292/ 422.667$97,200.00
    T34J.T. Poston (+20000)292/ 422.667$97,200.00
    T34Cameron Smith (+1400)292/ 4n/a (non-member)$97,200.00
    T39Abraham Ancer (+6600)293/ 5n/a (non-member)$79,200.00
    T39Jason Day (+5000)293/ 517.567$79,200.00
    T39Taylor Moore (+20000)293/ 517.567$79,200.00
    T39Adam Scott (+6600)293/ 517.567$79,200.00
    T43Harris English (+20000)294/ 613.600$66,600.00
    T43Max Homa (+6600)294/ 613.600$66,600.00
    T43Mito Pereira (+10000)294/ 6n/a (non-member)
    		$66,600.00
    T46Seamus Power (+12500)295/ 711.617$57,600.00
    T46Sepp Straka (+15000)295/ 711.617$57,600.00
    T48Dustin Johnson (+1400)296/ 8n/a (non-member)$50,760.00
    T48Thomas Pieters (+12500)296/ 8n/a (non-member)$50,760.00
    T50Fred Couples (+100000)297/ 99.350$46,080.00
    T50Charl Schwartzel (+20000)297/ 9n/a (non-member)$46,080.00
    52Billy Horschel (+10000)300/ 128.500$44,280.00
    53Keith Mitchell (+8000)302/ 147.933$43,200.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.