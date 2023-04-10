Masters Tournament payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $3.24 million and 600 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
¡Vaya, que campeón!
Jon Rahm won the Masters. At 12-under 276, the Spaniard prevailed by four strokes.
Of course the Spaniard won the Masters. In the last 12 months and through his title at Augusta National on Sunday, Rahm has seven victories worldwide. He’s part of the cutesy “Big 3,” but the other two – Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy – have but a combined seven wins since Scheffler won the first of his three contributing to the time frame at the 2022 Masters.
For that reason among many, the trio lined up as favorites to emerge with the green jacket at the 87th edition of the Masters. McIlroy was shortest at +1000 at BetMGM, and then missed the cut. Rahm was tied for second-shortest at +1200 with Scheffler, who finished in a four-way tie for 10th, and Justin Thomas, who also missed the cut.
Despite that relative value on the odds board, it still is nice to get it for Rahm no matter the tournament because of his winning percentage. Assuming he commits to defending his title at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at the end of April, his opening odds could be one-half or even one-third what was available for the first major of the season.
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson split runner-up honors with four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who was in pursuit of his first at the Masters. Mickelson opened at +15000 to win, but he was available at +20000 on Wednesday, April 5. On the same day, Koepka, who opened at +1800 to win, was +3300.
While Koepka shared the first-round lead (with Rahm and Viktor Hovland) and held sole possession of the top spot after the weather-impacted second and third rounds, Mickelson’s rise into his finishing position was fueled by a field-low 65 in the finale.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|PLAYER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jon Rahm (+1200)
|276/ -12
|600.000
|$3,240,000.00
|T2
|Brooks Koepka (+1800)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$1,584,000.00
|T2
|Phil Mickelson (+15000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$1,584,000.00
|T4
|Russell Henley (+8000)
|281/ -7
|126.667
|$744,000.00
|T4
|Patrick Reed (+6600)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$744,000.00
|T4
|Jordan Spieth (+2000)
|281/ -7
|126.667
|$744,000.00
|T7
|Viktor Hovland (+2200)
|282/ -6
|97.000
|$580,500.00
|T7
|Cameron Young (+10000)
|282/ -6
|97.000
|$580,500.00
|9
|Sahith Theegala (+10000)
|283/ -5
|88.000
|$522,000.00
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|284/ -4
|74.750
|$432,000.00
|T10
|Collin Morikawa (+1800)
|284/ -4
|74.750
|$432,000.00
|T10
|Xander Schauffele (+2200)
|284/ -4
|74.750
|$432,000.00
|T10
|Scottie Scheffler (+1200)
|284/ -4
|74.750
|$432,000.00
|T14
|Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
|285/ -3
|62.500
|$333,000.00
|T14
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|285/ -3
|62.500
|$333,000.00
|T16
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|286/ -2
|52.886
|$261,000.00
|T16
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|286/ -2
|52.886
|$261,000.00
|T16
|Shane Lowry (+4000)
|286/ -2
|52.886
|$261,000.00
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)
|286/ -2
|52.886
|$261,000.00
|T16
|Joaquin Niemann (+5000)
|286/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$261,000.00
|T16
|Justin Rose (+6600)
|286/ -2
|52.886
|$261,000.00
|T16
|Sam Bennett - a (+75000)
|286/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T23
|Keegan Bradley (+11000)
|287/ -1
|42.122
|$187,200.00
|T23
|Chris Kirk (+100000)
|287/ -1
|42.122
|$187,200.00
|T23
|K.H. Lee (+25000)
|287/ -1
|42.122
|$187,200.00
|T26
|Tony Finau (+4000)
|288/ E
|36.833
|$147,000.00
|T26
|Ryan Fox (+12500)
|288/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$147,000.00
|T26
|Scott Stallings (+30000)
|288/ E
|36.833
|$147,000.00
|T29
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|289/ 1
|30.883
|$125,100.00
|T29
|Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)
|289/ 1
|30.883
|$125,100.00
|T29
|Si Woo Kim (+10000)
|289/ 1
|30.883
|$125,100.00
|T29
|Harold Varner III (+12500)
|289/ 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$125,100.00
|33
|Tommy Fleetwood (+6600)
|291/ 3
|26.633
|$111,600.00
|T34
|Talor Gooch (+12500)
|292/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,200.00
|T34
|Tyrrell Hatton (+5000)
|292/ 4
|22.667
|$97,200.00
|T34
|Zach Johnson (+30000)
|292/ 4
|22.667
|$97,200.00
|T34
|J.T. Poston (+20000)
|292/ 4
|22.667
|$97,200.00
|T34
|Cameron Smith (+1400)
|292/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,200.00
|T39
|Abraham Ancer (+6600)
|293/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$79,200.00
|T39
|Jason Day (+5000)
|293/ 5
|17.567
|$79,200.00
|T39
|Taylor Moore (+20000)
|293/ 5
|17.567
|$79,200.00
|T39
|Adam Scott (+6600)
|293/ 5
|17.567
|$79,200.00
|T43
|Harris English (+20000)
|294/ 6
|13.600
|$66,600.00
|T43
|Max Homa (+6600)
|294/ 6
|13.600
|$66,600.00
|T43
|Mito Pereira (+10000)
|294/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$66,600.00
|T46
|Seamus Power (+12500)
|295/ 7
|11.617
|$57,600.00
|T46
|Sepp Straka (+15000)
|295/ 7
|11.617
|$57,600.00
|T48
|Dustin Johnson (+1400)
|296/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$50,760.00
|T48
|Thomas Pieters (+12500)
|296/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$50,760.00
|T50
|Fred Couples (+100000)
|297/ 9
|9.350
|$46,080.00
|T50
|Charl Schwartzel (+20000)
|297/ 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,080.00
|52
|Billy Horschel (+10000)
|300/ 12
|8.500
|$44,280.00
|53
|Keith Mitchell (+8000)
|302/ 14
|7.933
|$43,200.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.