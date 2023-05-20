Midway Musings: Scheffler still the man to beat at Oak Hill

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy (+2000) are contending despite being terribly inaccurate off the tee. After finding five of 14 in round one, Rose hit just two fairways in his second round. McIlroy hit just two fairways in the opening round and five on Friday. Despite this they are just four and five shots off the lead respectively. McIlroy won’t be holding back during his chase. “When I holed that (birdie) putt at the last, I looked at the board, and I thought, I can't believe I'm five back. I guess that's a good thing because I know if I can get it in play off the tee, that's the key to my success over the weekend. If I can get the ball in play off the tee, I'll have a shot. I think at this point I might just tee it high and just bomb it everywhere.”