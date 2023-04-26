Look to Patrick Rodgers and bombers for FRL plays

With the potential for the wind increasing in the afternoons at this golf course, I am sticking with players teeing off in the early wave this week. Rodgers opened with a 66 three weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open and ended up finishing fifth for the tournament. He followed that up with a top-20 finish at Harbour Town, where he shot an opening round 68 and a 66 on Saturday. He putts very well on Paspalum. Over the last 36 rounds, he ranks ninth in this field for Birdies or Better Gained, 15th in Driving Distance, and 17th in SG: Off the Tee. At this tournament last year, Rodgers opened with a 66, just two shots off the first-round lead.