Betting Stat Pack: Mexico Open at Vidanta
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The second visit south of the border in the 2022-2023 schedule takes a field of 144 to the Pacific coast and Nuevo Vallarta.
The second edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta returns to the Vidanta Vallarta Resort Course.
Jon Rahm returns to defend on the Par-71, 7,456-yard layout of edge-to-edge Platinum Paspalum.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|11
|Luke List
|13
|Gary Woodland
|21
|Brent Grant
|22
|Jon Rahm
|24
|MJ Daffue
|26
|Trevor Cone
|32
|Cam Percy
|33
|Cody Gribble
|35
|Tony Finau
|36
|Taylor Pendrith
The top 10 on the 2022 leaderboard had seven residing from this category. With six par 4s playing 459 yards or longer it's time to give it a ride and avoid the 106 bunkers and plentiful water. There's hardly a break on the Par 5s. The first three of four total are 585 yards or better and the first two measure over 600 yards each. Remember, this course is just a mile inland and is basically at sea level. The wind will blow and that will help. The rough sitting at two inches is a half of an inch longer than 2022. Not many snuck into the top 15 last year if they didn't send it.
|Rank
|Player
|6
|Jon Rahm
|7
|Andrew Putnam
|12
|Maverick McNealy
|13
|Aaron Baddeley
|18
|Tony Finau
|26
|Dylan Wu
|27
|Stephan Jaeger
|28
|Wyndham Clark
|T31
|Jonathan Byrd
|T31
|Alex Smalley
The top 23 finishers last year produced exactly five rounds over par for the week. Stretching it out to the top 32 players, there were only nine rounds total over-par for the week. Birdies can be had and scoring opportunities are available even though there is danger from each tee and approach. There's no point in compounding errors. Take your medicine, find the large putting surfaces, two putt and get out!
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Jon Rahm
|6
|Tony Finau
|14
|Wyndham Clark
|19
|Patrick Rodgers
|T24
|Kevin Chappell
|T24
|Patton Kizzire
|T33
|Eric Cole
|T33
|Garrick Higgo
|T33
|Vincent Norrman
|T33
|Matt Wallace
Almost half of the top 20 in this category (nine players) in 2022 resulted in a top 15 paycheck. Of those nine players, six registered in the top 10. All posted 10-under or better. The back nine houses three of the four Par-5 experiences including the final hole, the shortest of the quartet at 548 yards. The other three measure 585, 603, and 637 from the back tee boxes. Interesting to see the top three choices and four of the top six at BETMGM.com in this category!
