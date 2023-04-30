Mexico Open at Vidanta payouts and points: Tony Finau earns $1.39 million and 500 FedExCup points
Rob Bolton
To say that Tony Finau picked up where he left off a year ago at Vidanta Vallarta wouldn’t be wrong, but it would irresponsibly ignore what he accomplished since, the latest of which is a three-stroke victory at the second edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
With a bogey-free, 5-under 66 on Sunday, Finau posted 24-under 260 to seal his sixth win on the PGA TOUR and his fourth in just the last nine months-plus.
It was at the inaugural edition of the tournament near Puerto Vallarta when Finau closed with a 63 that not only secured a co-runner-up finish, but it extinguished months of inconsistency. Yes, that’s relative for a player of his caliber, but at the time it went in the books as his first top-15 finish in his first 13 starts of the season. He’d finish with two wins and two seconds among seven top 10s.
Defending champion Jon Rahm wrestled outright second at Vidanta on Sunday. After going off at approximately +600 to win at BetMGM a year ago, he was a laughable +250 this week. Finau was +750 to win. So, if you had put down $100 for each golfer in each edition, you’d have netted $1,350.
Non-winner Brandon Wu polished off the podium in third, five shots back of the champ. A little over halfway into his second season with a PGA TOUR card, Wu now has exactly one second and one third-place finish in each of his first two. He was available at +5500.
Akshay Bhatia paced the honorable mentions with a solo fourth and another stroke adrift. The 21-year-old lefty was +10000 to take the title.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Tony Finau (+750)
|260/ -24
|500.000
|$1,386,000.00
|2
|Jon Rahm (+250)
|263/ -21
|300.000
|$839,300.00
|3
|Brandon Wu (+5500)
|265/ -19
|190.000
|$531,300.00
|4
|Akshay Bhatia (+10000)
|266/ -18
|n/a (non-member)
|$377,300.00
|T5
|Eric Cole (+10000)
|268/ -16
|100.000
|$284,900.00
|T5
|Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
|268/ -16
|100.000
|$284,900.00
|T5
|Austin Smotherman (+20000)
|268/ -16
|100.000
|$284,900.00
|T8
|Cameron Champ (+15000)
|270/ -14
|82.500
|$232,925.00
|T8
|Ben Taylor (+15000)
|270/ -14
|82.500
|$232,925.00
|T10
|Joseph Bramlett (+9000)
|271/ -13
|65.400
|$179,025.00
|T10
|Harry Hall (+8000)
|271/ -13
|65.400
|$179,025.00
|T10
|Beau Hossler (+4000)
|271/ -13
|65.400
|$179,025.00
|T10
|Patrick Rodgers (+2800)
|271/ -13
|65.400
|$179,025.00
|T10
|Alejandro Tosti (+20000)
|271/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$179,025.00
|T15
|Jimmy Walker (+12500)
|272/ -12
|53.000
|$132,825.00
|T15
|Dylan Wu (+8000)
|272/ -12
|53.000
|$132,825.00
|T15
|Carson Young (+17500)
|272/ -12
|53.000
|$132,825.00
|T18
|Mark Hubbard (+6600)
|273/ -11
|44.000
|$98,431.67
|T18
|Stephan Jaeger (+4000)
|273/ -11
|44.000
|$98,431.67
|T18
|Adam Long (+15000)
|273/ -11
|44.000
|$98,431.67
|T18
|Greyson Sigg (+12500)
|273/ -11
|44.000
|$98,431.67
|T18
|Vincent Norrman (+15000)
|273/ -11
|44.000
|$98,431.66
|T18
|Kevin Roy (+30000)
|273/ -11
|44.000
|$98,431.66
|T24
|Kevin Chappell (+15000)
|274/ -10
|33.250
|$62,755.00
|T24
|Wyndham Clark (+1800)
|274/ -10
|33.250
|$62,755.00
|T24
|Will Gordon (+6600)
|274/ -10
|33.250
|$62,755.00
|T24
|S.H. Kim (+5000)
|274/ -10
|33.250
|$62,755.00
|T24
|Francesco Molinari (+10000)
|274/ -10
|33.250
|$62,755.00
|T24
|Andrew Putnam (+6600)
|274/ -10
|33.250
|$62,755.00
|T30
|Michael Kim (+10000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$50,435.00
|T30
|Taylor Pendrith (+5000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$50,435.00
|T30
|Trevor Werbylo (+35000)
|275/ -9
|26.500
|$50,435.00
|T33
|Brice Garnett (+15000)
|276/ -8
|20.583
|$41,066.67
|T33
|Ryan Gerard (+15000)
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$41,066.67
|T33
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+2800)
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$41,066.67
|T33
|Ryan Moore (+30000)
|276/ -8
|20.583
|$41,066.67
|T33
|Byeong Hun An (+3500)
|276/ -8
|20.583
|$41,066.66
|T33
|Erik van Rooyen (+10000)
|276/ -8
|20.583
|$41,066.66
|T39
|Aaron Baddeley (+15000)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T39
|Austin Cook (+30000)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T39
|Michael Gligic (+30000)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T39
|Nate Lashley (+8000)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T39
|Geoff Ogilvy (+50000)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T39
|Scott Piercy (+15000)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T39
|Gary Woodland (+2500)
|277/ -7
|14.000
|$30,415.00
|T46
|Ben Martin (+5500)
|278/ -6
|10.000
|$22,817.67
|T46
|S.Y. Noh (+20000)
|278/ -6
|10.000
|$22,817.67
|T46
|Richy Werenski (+50000)
|278/ -6
|10.000
|$22,817.66
|T49
|James Hahn (+20000)
|279/ -5
|7.750
|$19,198.67
|T49
|Satoshi Kodaira (+20000)
|279/ -5
|7.750
|$19,198.67
|T49
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|279/ -5
|7.750
|$19,198.67
|T49
|Chez Reavie (+6600)
|279/ -5
|7.750
|$19,198.67
|T49
|Zecheng Dou (+25000)
|279/ -5
|7.750
|$19,198.66
|T49
|Austin Eckroat (+12500)
|279/ -5
|7.750
|$19,198.66
|T55
|Jonathan Byrd (+30000)
|280/ -4
|5.600
|$17,787.00
|T55
|Cody Gribble (+20000)
|280/ -4
|5.600
|$17,787.00
|T55
|Charley Hoffman (+9000)
|280/ -4
|5.600
|$17,787.00
|T55
|Sebastián Vázquez (+60000)
|280/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,787.00
|T55
|Carl Yuan (+20000)
|280/ -4
|5.600
|$17,787.00
|T60
|Derek Ernst (+75000)
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$16,940.00
|T60
|Tano Goya (+20000)
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$16,940.00
|T60
|David Lipsky (+6600)
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$16,940.00
|T60
|Maverick McNealy (+4000)
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$16,940.00
|T60
|Cameron Percy (+17500)
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$16,940.00
|T60
|Raul Pereda (+75000)
|281/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,940.00
|T66
|Nico Echavarria (+17500)
|282/ -2
|3.600
|$16,247.00
|T66
|Lanto Griffin (+6600)
|282/ -2
|3.600
|$16,247.00
|T66
|Derek Lamely (+50000)
|282/ -2
|3.600
|$16,247.00
|69
|Augusto Núñez (+12500)
|283/ -1
|3.200
|$15,939.00
|T70
|Trevor Cone (+50000)
|284/ E
|2.950
|$15,708.00
|T70
|Bill Haas (+35000)
|284/ E
|2.950
|$15,708.00
|72
|Jonas Blixt (+75000)
|287/ 3
|2.800
|$15,477.00
|73
|Lee Hodges (+6600)
|288/ 4
|2.700
|$15,323.00
