Mexico Open at Vidanta payouts and points: Tony Finau earns $1.39 million and 500 FedExCup points

It was at the inaugural edition of the tournament near Puerto Vallarta when Finau closed with a 63 that not only secured a co-runner-up finish, but it extinguished months of inconsistency. Yes, that’s relative for a player of his caliber, but at the time it went in the books as his first top-15 finish in his first 13 starts of the season. He’d finish with two wins and two seconds among seven top 10s.