Mexico Open at Vidanta payouts and points: Tony Finau earns $1.39 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    To say that Tony Finau picked up where he left off a year ago at Vidanta Vallarta wouldn’t be wrong, but it would irresponsibly ignore what he accomplished since, the latest of which is a three-stroke victory at the second edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    With a bogey-free, 5-under 66 on Sunday, Finau posted 24-under 260 to seal his sixth win on the PGA TOUR and his fourth in just the last nine months-plus.

    It was at the inaugural edition of the tournament near Puerto Vallarta when Finau closed with a 63 that not only secured a co-runner-up finish, but it extinguished months of inconsistency. Yes, that’s relative for a player of his caliber, but at the time it went in the books as his first top-15 finish in his first 13 starts of the season. He’d finish with two wins and two seconds among seven top 10s.

    Defending champion Jon Rahm wrestled outright second at Vidanta on Sunday. After going off at approximately +600 to win at BetMGM a year ago, he was a laughable +250 this week. Finau was +750 to win. So, if you had put down $100 for each golfer in each edition, you’d have netted $1,350.

    Non-winner Brandon Wu polished off the podium in third, five shots back of the champ. A little over halfway into his second season with a PGA TOUR card, Wu now has exactly one second and one third-place finish in each of his first two. He was available at +5500.

    Akshay Bhatia paced the honorable mentions with a solo fourth and another stroke adrift. The 21-year-old lefty was +10000 to take the title.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Tony Finau (+750)260/ -24500.000$1,386,000.00
    2Jon Rahm (+250)263/ -21300.000$839,300.00
    3Brandon Wu (+5500)265/ -19190.000$531,300.00
    4Akshay Bhatia (+10000)266/ -18n/a (non-member)$377,300.00
    T5Eric Cole (+10000)268/ -16100.000$284,900.00
    T5Emiliano Grillo (+5000)268/ -16100.000$284,900.00
    T5Austin Smotherman (+20000)268/ -16100.000$284,900.00
    T8Cameron Champ (+15000)270/ -1482.500$232,925.00
    T8Ben Taylor (+15000)270/ -1482.500$232,925.00
    T10Joseph Bramlett (+9000)271/ -1365.400$179,025.00
    T10Harry Hall (+8000)271/ -1365.400$179,025.00
    T10Beau Hossler (+4000)271/ -1365.400$179,025.00
    T10Patrick Rodgers (+2800)271/ -1365.400$179,025.00
    T10Alejandro Tosti (+20000)271/ -13n/a (non-member)$179,025.00
    T15Jimmy Walker (+12500)272/ -1253.000$132,825.00
    T15Dylan Wu (+8000)272/ -1253.000$132,825.00
    T15Carson Young (+17500)272/ -1253.000$132,825.00
    T18Mark Hubbard (+6600)273/ -1144.000$98,431.67
    T18Stephan Jaeger (+4000)273/ -1144.000$98,431.67
    T18Adam Long (+15000)273/ -1144.000$98,431.67
    T18Greyson Sigg (+12500)273/ -1144.000$98,431.67
    T18Vincent Norrman (+15000)273/ -1144.000$98,431.66
    T18Kevin Roy (+30000)273/ -1144.000$98,431.66
    T24Kevin Chappell (+15000)274/ -1033.250$62,755.00
    T24Wyndham Clark (+1800)274/ -1033.250$62,755.00
    T24Will Gordon (+6600)274/ -1033.250$62,755.00
    T24S.H. Kim (+5000)274/ -1033.250$62,755.00
    T24Francesco Molinari (+10000)274/ -1033.250$62,755.00
    T24Andrew Putnam (+6600)274/ -1033.250$62,755.00
    T30Michael Kim (+10000)275/ -926.500$50,435.00
    T30Taylor Pendrith (+5000)275/ -926.500$50,435.00
    T30Trevor Werbylo (+35000)275/ -926.500$50,435.00
    T33Brice Garnett (+15000)276/ -820.583$41,066.67
    T33Ryan Gerard (+15000)276/ -8n/a (non-member)$41,066.67
    T33Nicolai Hojgaard (+2800)276/ -8n/a (non-member)$41,066.67
    T33Ryan Moore (+30000)276/ -820.583$41,066.67
    T33Byeong Hun An (+3500)276/ -820.583$41,066.66
    T33Erik van Rooyen (+10000)276/ -820.583$41,066.66
    T39Aaron Baddeley (+15000)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T39Austin Cook (+30000)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T39Michael Gligic (+30000)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T39Nate Lashley (+8000)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T39Geoff Ogilvy (+50000)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T39Scott Piercy (+15000)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T39Gary Woodland (+2500)277/ -714.000$30,415.00
    T46Ben Martin (+5500)278/ -610.000$22,817.67
    T46S.Y. Noh (+20000)278/ -610.000$22,817.67
    T46Richy Werenski (+50000)278/ -610.000$22,817.66
    T49James Hahn (+20000)279/ -57.750$19,198.67
    T49Satoshi Kodaira (+20000)279/ -57.750$19,198.67
    T49Andrew Novak (+8000)279/ -57.750$19,198.67
    T49Chez Reavie (+6600)279/ -57.750$19,198.67
    T49Zecheng Dou (+25000)279/ -57.750$19,198.66
    T49Austin Eckroat (+12500)279/ -57.750$19,198.66
    T55Jonathan Byrd (+30000)280/ -45.600$17,787.00
    T55Cody Gribble (+20000)280/ -45.600$17,787.00
    T55Charley Hoffman (+9000)280/ -45.600$17,787.00
    T55Sebastián Vázquez (+60000)280/ -4n/a (non-member)$17,787.00
    T55Carl Yuan (+20000)280/ -45.600$17,787.00
    T60Derek Ernst (+75000)281/ -34.500$16,940.00
    T60Tano Goya (+20000)281/ -34.500$16,940.00
    T60David Lipsky (+6600)281/ -34.500$16,940.00
    T60Maverick McNealy (+4000)281/ -34.500$16,940.00
    T60Cameron Percy (+17500)281/ -34.500$16,940.00
    T60Raul Pereda (+75000)281/ -3n/a (non-member)$16,940.00
    T66Nico Echavarria (+17500)282/ -23.600$16,247.00
    T66Lanto Griffin (+6600)282/ -23.600$16,247.00
    T66Derek Lamely (+50000)282/ -23.600$16,247.00
    69Augusto Núñez (+12500)283/ -13.200$15,939.00
    T70Trevor Cone (+50000)284/ E2.950$15,708.00
    T70Bill Haas (+35000)284/ E2.950$15,708.00
    72Jonas Blixt (+75000)287/ 32.800$15,477.00
    73Lee Hodges (+6600)288/ 42.700$15,323.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.