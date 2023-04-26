Golfbet Insider: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Because the field is constructed primarily of the rank and file, and because Rahm has been a monster, he belongs in your lineup regardless of your position. Even if you never could be persuaded to roster him as merely an option on your bench in favor of starts at the Wells Fargo Championship (designated event), PGA Championship (major) and/or Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (designated event) – all forthcoming in Segment 3 – each of those competitions will be exponentially stronger than it is this week. No, it doesn’t guarantee that he’ll successfully defend at Vidanta – an achievement he’s yet to experience in his career – but the strategy to burn him in the first and second rounds of the tournament gives you a greater chance of making hay with other talent as opposed to the combination of abstaining and hoping that he underperforms with your need for other talent to score. Pushes are part of the process, and that’s OK.