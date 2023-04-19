Matchup Minute: Back the Presidents Cup mojo in Zurich Classic H2H matchups

I’m not in love with going up against one of the best iron players on TOUR this season, but Hoge is coming off one of his worst performances last week, losing 8.5 strokes total and 3.6 through approach, his worst outing since the 2021 BMW Championship. The Burns/Horschel duo played exceptionally well last season, shooting an opening-round 62 and sitting second at the beginning and end of the 2022 edition. They both appear to have a knack for playing well in these formats - Horschel and Burns have both won the WGC Dell-Technologies Match Play, with Burns winning this season. Horschel and Burns also finished T4 in 2021, another sign they are close to cashing in Louisiana. I love sprinkling a little on their outright (+1200) price as well.