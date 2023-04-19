Matchup Minute: Back the Presidents Cup mojo in Zurich Classic H2H matchups
3 Min Read
Written by Reid Fowler @reidtfowler
There’s no I in team, but teams are what we’ll get to see this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – the only team event on TOUR outside of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Players will take a respite from stroke play and head to New Orleans and TPC Louisiana for the two-man event. The course is a par-72, measuring 7,425 yards, and will be the site of some low scores this week.
There are 80 teams of two in the field, and the top 33 teams and ties will make the cut. Teams will play Four-ball (best ball) during Rounds 1 and 3, while Rounds 2 and 4 will be Foursomes (alternate shot). The team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are defending champions and betting favorites to repeat.
Here are some 72-hole, head-to-head matchups to consider this week at the Zurich Classic as we look to pit teams against each other, with odds via BetMGM Sportsbook unless otherwise noted:
David Lipsky/Aaron Rai (-105) over Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard
Rai’s First Round Leader (FRL) hit last week at the RBC Heritage was eventful. Those who held a FRL ticket on him (me) had to sleep on it and hoped he birdied two of his final three when play resumed the following day. Rai cashed two birdies, and so did we at +11000. This week, he’ll be joining forces with David Lipsky and should feel solid about starting strong again; they shot 61 in Round 1 last year and are both aggressive players. Rai and Lipsky are running it back and hopefully can play off their T4 finish last season.
Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (-112) over Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh
Past winners like Cantlay and Schauffele have experience playing together, which is (not so) coincidentally who Si Woo and Tom Kim beat in the Presidents Cup last year in one of the most exciting matches of the tournament. Si Woo is one of the best golfers on a Pete Dye design, and Tom Kim’s ball-striking was solid last week. Betting against Theegala is tough, but he and his 2022 Zurich Classic partner (Beau Hossler) missed the cut last season, and his current partner didn’t play last year. Ride with the Presidents Cup mojo that’s undoubtedly still with them in this matchup via FanDuel.
Sam Burns/Billy Horschel (-125) over Tom Hoge and Harris English
I’m not in love with going up against one of the best iron players on TOUR this season, but Hoge is coming off one of his worst performances last week, losing 8.5 strokes total and 3.6 through approach, his worst outing since the 2021 BMW Championship. The Burns/Horschel duo played exceptionally well last season, shooting an opening-round 62 and sitting second at the beginning and end of the 2022 edition. They both appear to have a knack for playing well in these formats - Horschel and Burns have both won the WGC Dell-Technologies Match Play, with Burns winning this season. Horschel and Burns also finished T4 in 2021, another sign they are close to cashing in Louisiana. I love sprinkling a little on their outright (+1200) price as well.