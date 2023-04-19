Course Spotlight: Solid Foursomes plan wins on the betting board at Zurich Classic

Here’s where each team can find an edge. Most weeks, I’ll dig deep into the course and give you my PGA expert opinion on who can win. But the Zurich Classic is different. I believe most teams win when they select their partner if they are paying attention to the format. Forget your friends: we are playing for a piece of an $8 million purse. Since the team format started in 2017, the winning teams have averaged 19 under par for the Four-ball format and 6 under for the Foursomes.