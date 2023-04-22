Is the price too short on the surging defending champs at Zurich Classic?

We knew that thundershowers were in the forecast for Friday and sure enough, they came and delayed the action for about two and a half hours at TPC Louisiana. I personally wondered how this would affect play - with Foursomes typically being the more difficult of the two formats. For many, the softer golf course made it far easier. In Zurich Classic editions of the past, going back to 2017 when the team format was introduced, we saw the Alternate Shot rounds produce scores either very few strokes under par, even par, or even a few to several shots over par. The average cut line since then has been seven under. In the Friday Foursome format this year, 24 teams shot 4 under or better and the cut line landed at 10 under. Prior to the tournament beginning, I saw a proposition bet on the winning score, allowing bettors to take Under or Over 263.5, meaning 24.5 strokes under par. If things continue the way they have gone so far, the winning score looks to be substantially less than 263.5. Last year, Cantlay and Schauffele won it at 29 under. Maybe this year we'll get to 30.