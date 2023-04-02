Valero Texas Open payouts and points: Corey Conners earns $1.6 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Corey Conners – winner and spoiler? Yes, indeed.
Only 11 of the 144 entrants at the Valero Texas Open teed it up with the promise of a trip to the Masters. Conners was among them. Any other reaching for the last exemption into the first major of the year needed a victory at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course on Sunday. Conners got that, too.
Closing out the tournament with a bogey-free, 4-under 68, the Canadian posted 15-under 273 to win by one stroke. It’s his second PGA TOUR title, and it occurred at the same place where he captured his first. That was in 2019 when he famously prevailed as an open qualifier, a conduit necessary when he was saddled with conditional status in what was his second season on TOUR.
This time, and now a veteran in his 149th appearance on TOUR as a professional, the 31-year-old was tied for second among the favorites to win.
On the Monday prior to the first round, Conners was +2000 alongside Rickie Fowler, who sat atop my Power Rankings (link: https://www.pgatour.com/article/news/power-rankings/2023/03/27/power-rankings-valero-texas-open) that same day. Fowler was among the 133 in the field without an invitation to Augusta National. He finished T10 and seven strokes back of the champ.
Sam Stevens settled for solo second at Valero. He’s been on a heater since the Farmers Insurance Open. That week, he co-led all 27 PGA TOUR rookies in the field with a T13. He added a T15 in Puerto Rico and a T3 at Corales, and still lined up at TPC San Antonio at +9000 to win. Value.
Matt Kuchar (+3300) and Sam Ryder (+8000) split third another shot back. Kuchar has four top 10s in eight starts in 2023. It’s Ryder’s third top 10 among five top 20s in seven starts dating back to the Farmers.
Patrick Rodgers was +10000 to win. He sat alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds but tumbled into solo fifth with a Sunday 73. He remains winless in 232 PGA TOUR starts as a professional.
Tournament favorite Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) missed the cut on the number. Defending champion J.J. Spaun (+3300) finished T22.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. Odds were sourced on Monday, March 27. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
