Conners, Hoffman provide high energy horses at the Valero Texas Open
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
San Antonio and the Texas Open have been synonymous for over 100 years. The first edition, held in San Antonio like all of the previous 92 events, was contested in 1922.
The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio began hosting duties in 2010 and will play host for the 13th time this season. The design tips at 7,438 yards and plays to a par of 72. The Oaks Course runs up and down throughout the Hill Country but the elevation change is only 100 feet.
J.J. Spaun (+3300) returns to defend his only victory on TOUR. Spaun is the fourth winner in the last five at TPC San Antonio to pick up his first win on TOUR. Native Texan Jordan Spieth (not entered) is the only exception to this recent rule.
Each week on TOUR there's usually a course horse who sticks out like a cowboy on the range not wearing a Stetson hat. Charley Hoffman (+10000) has made a very nice career at this event and especially at this course as he's pocketed over $4.7 million. The 2016 champ is the career leading money winner by almost $2 million and has played every event since debut. In 12 previous visits he's cashed 11 times with all five top 10s on the podium. Four others are T11 or T13. Last year he ended a run of solo second-solo second with his first MC. He'll be looking to add another pair of custom boots to his collection!
Corey Conners (+2000) provided one of the hottest weeks in history in 2019. The Canadian, who wasn't in the event, won the Monday qualifier to gain entry. Once in the field he lit up The Oaks Course. En route to setting the tournament scoring record (20-under 264) he led the event in GIR, Ball-Striking AND Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage. Like all of the recent first-time winners here, he had a previous loop as he was T26 on debut in 2018. With the 2020 event cancelled (COVID-19) he finally had a chance to defend in 2021 and posted a very noble T14. No champion has defended at Valero. Scoring average of 69.81 includes 13 of 16 rounds in the red.
Perfect from 10 starts Matt Kuchar (+3000) picked up his best of the bunch last season with a T2, missing the playoff by two shots. He's 30-under over his last three visits cashing T2-T12-T7 over those four years. Of his last 16 rounds, 15 have been par or better while 13 have been in the red. Appeared in this event every season since 2012.
Kevin Chappell (+12500) went close on his debut in 2011 (T2) and picked up T4 in 2016 before putting on the boots after his 2017 victory. The Californian started the run of first-time winners but almost created a new trend last year. After trailing by just two after 36 holes he faded to T18 but cashed his fourth T30 or better in his last five visits. TPC San Antonio has crowned 12 different champions in 12 events.
The state of Texas and even the San Antonio suburbs have been well represented recently. The 2015 winner and Boerne, Texas, resident Jimmy Walker (+40000) lives up the street and cashed solo fourth in 2018.
Amarillo's Ryan Palmer (+12500) is a member at Colonial but ran off three consecutive top 10s here from 2015-2017. He also opened 68-66 last year to lead by two after 36 holes.
Port Neches native Andrew Landry (+35000), like Conners, only needed one look prior to his first victory in 2018. Jordan Spieth (not entered) was first Texas Longhorn alum to win since Justin Leonard in 2007.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(events/cuts made, odds)
Chris Kirk (6/8; +2500): Racked up three top 10 paydays since his return in 2015. Only result outside T13 in that stretch was T35 last season.
Kevin Streelman (7/7; +8000): Never missed and five of those results are T18 or better. Back-to-back top 10 paydays in 2018-19 were followed with a return last year at T18.
Si Woo Kim (5/6; +2000): T23 or better as he's cashed his last five. Wire-to-wire attempt in 2019 fell short with T4. Of his 22 rounds 19 are par or better.
Lucas Glover (3/4; +10000): After MC on debut in 2015 he returned in 2019 for T14. His best, solo fourth, followed and last year he added another top 25 with T18.
Matt Wallace (1/2; +4000): Played in the final group with Spieth in 2021 but finished third. MC last year.
Martin Laird (8/9; +15000): 2013 champ won on his second visit. His run of six straight including four T30 or better is worth noting.
Beau Hossler (4/5; +6600): Rattled off four straight paydays but last year was tied for the lead heading into Sunday. Cashed T4. Texas alum.
Dylan Frittelli (3/3; +12500): Another former Longhorn who has figured it out here recently! Shared the 54-hole lead on 10-under before cashing T8. T42 and T20 in his previous two.
Troy Merritt (6/8; +15000): Nobody loves a trend more than I do and his last four are his best four posted totals. Moseyed out of town last year with T4 with all four rounds in the red.
Trey Mullinax (2/4; +10000): Big hitter owns the course record here, 62, as he shared second, his only top 50 payday, in 2018.
On the line this week is a prize pool of $8.9 million with the winner receiving $1.602 million plus 500 FedExCup points. The winner, if not already eligible, will receive the final entry into next week's Masters tournament.
-Odds courtesy of BETMGM.COM-
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.