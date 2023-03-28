Conners, Hoffman provide high energy horses at the Valero Texas Open

Each week on TOUR there's usually a course horse who sticks out like a cowboy on the range not wearing a Stetson hat. Charley Hoffman (+10000) has made a very nice career at this event and especially at this course as he's pocketed over $4.7 million. The 2016 champ is the career leading money winner by almost $2 million and has played every event since debut. In 12 previous visits he's cashed 11 times with all five top 10s on the podium. Four others are T11 or T13. Last year he ended a run of solo second-solo second with his first MC. He'll be looking to add another pair of custom boots to his collection!